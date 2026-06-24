Lexitas Earns Top Honors in The Recorder’s 2026 “Best Of” Awards

HOUSTON, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology enabled litigation support services, announced it has been recognized for excellence in multiple categories in The Recorder’s Best Of 2026 awards, underscoring the company’s continued leadership across innovation and core service areas supporting litigation and legal operations.

In the 2026 “Best Of” awards, Lexitas earned recognition in the following categories:

Hall of Fame – Remote Deposition Services

Winner – Legal Recruiter

Top 3 – Docketing & Calendaring Software (eLaw®)





The Recorder has covered the intersection of law, business, and technology in California for more than a century. Its Best Of 2026 survey asked attorneys and legal professionals to recognize the service providers they rely on most to help them adapt, stay competitive, and win cases.

These recognitions reflect feedback from legal professionals across the industry and highlight Lexitas’ ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service and innovation across both its service and technology offerings.

“These awards speak to the real-world impact our solutions are having on legal teams navigating increasingly complex workflows,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas. “We have built our business around solving practical challenges, whether that’s simplifying remote depositions, helping firms secure top legal talent, or reducing risk through smarter calendaring tools. To be recognized by the professionals who use these solutions every day is incredibly meaningful and a testament to our employees who strive to deliver excellent service every day.”

The company’s Hall of Fame distinction in Remote Deposition Services reflects sustained excellence and long-term client trust in delivering secure, reliable, and scalable deposition solutions across virtual and in-person environments.

Lexitas’ first-place recognition for Legal Recruiter highlights the strength of its Legal Talent Solutions business, which connects law firms, corporate legal departments, and insurance carriers with highly qualified professionals nationwide.

Additionally, Lexitas’ eLaw® platform earning a Top 3 ranking in Docketing & Calendaring Software reinforces the company’s ongoing investment in legal technology designed to help clients manage deadlines, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency.

Lexitas’ recognition across multiple categories reflects its commitment to delivering integrated, technology-enabled solutions that support clients at every stage of the litigation lifecycle.

Winners can be viewed at The Recorder's Best Of 2026 awards.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com