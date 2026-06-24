Behind the Performance: Hawaii Theatre Center Subject of New Documentary

HONOLULU, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The historic Hawaii Theatre Center — lauded as the “Pride of the Pacific” upon its opening over a century ago — has released a new documentary-style video highlighting the history, community impact, and urgent financial challenges facing one of Hawaii’s most treasured cultural institutions.

"The Hawaii Theatre is more than a venue—it's a gathering place, an educational resource, and a living piece of Hawaii's history," said Hawaii Theatre President and CEO Gregory Dunn. "This video tells the story of the people who make this institution special and why preserving it matters for future generations."

The eight-minute film features interviews with Dunn, longtime staff members, and community supporters, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the 103-year-old landmark and the role it plays in preserving arts, culture, and education in Hawaii.

The video comes as the nonprofit theatre confronts a perfect storm of financial pressures, including a five-fold increase in property insurance costs following the Lahaina wildfires, declining tourism, and rising maintenance expenses associated with preserving a historic building.

“Coming out of Covid, where we were essentially shut down for 22 months, we have not fully financially recovered from that,” Dunn explains in the video. “For a non-profit that’s operating on a very thin line, this is not sustainable.”

The Hawaii Theatre’s most dire financial need relates to property insurance premiums, which recently exploded from $90,000 per year to $450,000, compounding the financial difficulties associated with maintaining and repairing a century-old building that was hit hard by recent natural disasters.

The Hawaii Theatre receives no city or state subsidies, which is why local philanthropists Nicole and Clark Swalm stepped in to help. The Swalms provided a $150,000 lead grant, which the theatre is leveraging to raise the remaining $300,000 from supporters in the Honolulu community and beyond.

“Really, it’s going to come down to the community members making choices about what they want to see in their community,” Dunn says. “We have to make the choice now because once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

The video is available now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDxutf_WuMc.

For more information or to support the Hawaii Theatre Center, visit www.HawaiiTheatre.com/support.

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5478d734-937c-4698-b411-6afeab8163b1