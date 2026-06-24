Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating York Space Systems, Inc. (NYSE: YSS) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating York Space Systems, Inc. (NYSE: YSS) (“York Space” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On May 12, 2026, Wolfpack Research published a short report entitled “YSS: Lost In Space – The Pentagon Just Killed 96% of York’s Revenue”. The Wolfpack report alleges that the Pentagon’s decision to eliminate its Space Development Agency (“SDA”) Tranche 3 Transport Layer—a program responsible for the majority of York’s annual revenue—"was rooted in severe disappointment in York.” Citing discussions with “multiple former employees who were highly critical of York,” Wolfpack alleges that it “heard claims that York deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed.”

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm’s securities practice.

If you suffered a loss in York Space securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg