CPABC announces Board of Directors 2026/2027

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) held its 11th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, and announced its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2026/2027. CPABC’s Board of Directors oversees and directs CPABC pursuant to the Act and Bylaws.



CPABC is pleased to announce that Alexander (Sandy) Stedman, FCPA, has been elected as Chair of the CPABC Board of Directors and is joined by Alicia Williams, CPA, CPA (Arizona), 1st Vice-Chair; Regan McGrath, CPA, CA, 2nd Vice-Chair; and Bill Chan, CPA, Treasurer on the Governance Committee. Joining the Governance Committee, the elected directors and government-appointed public representatives are:



CPABC Board of Directors:

Julia Aspinall, CPA, Director (Vancouver)

Alan Bone, CPA, CA, Director (Fort St. John)

Amy Bonner, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Jayana Darras, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

David Diebolt, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Wendy Ham, CPA, CGA, Director (Vancouver)

Bill Lau, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Louisa Lun, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Gary Parmar, CPA, CA, Director (Kelowna)

Mark Patterson, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Selena Woo, CPA, CMA, Director (Vancouver)

Public Representatives:

Ken K.L. Leung

Raheil Moradi

Bijan Pourkarimi

More information can be found on the CPABC website.



About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 40,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.



For more information, contact the CPABC Communications Team: news@bccpa.ca