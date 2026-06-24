RegEd Expands AI-Powered Advertising Review to Support SEC Compliance for Investment Advisers

Raleigh, NC, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance solutions for financial services firms, today announced the expansion of its AI Compliance Assistant, powered by Eddie, to support investment adviser advertising compliance within its Advertising Review solution. The expansion extends Eddie's existing AI-driven coverage across broker-dealer and FINRA frameworks to evaluate investment adviser materials against SEC Rule 206(4)-1, the SEC's modernized Marketing Rule — giving firms, particularly dual registrants, a more consistent approach across both pre-submission and reviewer workflows.

Since the SEC's modernized Marketing Rule took effect, investment advisers have faced heightened expectations around fair and balanced presentation of performance, proper disclosure of testimonials and endorsements, and substantiation of material claims. At the same time, the volume and velocity of marketing content across digital channels continues to grow, increasing the pressure on firms to scale compliance review.

"The Marketing Rule fundamentally changed the compliance landscape for investment advisers, imposing a stricter set of requirements for how they market their products and services," said Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer at RegEd. "By extending Eddie to SEC requirements, we're giving IA firms intelligence built specifically for their regulatory environment."

Against a changing regulatory backdrop, demand for adviser services continues to expand. The 2026 Investment Adviser Association Industry Snapshot reports SEC-registered advisers reached a record 16,544 in 2025, serving 7.7% more clients year over year. At the same time, FINRA reports that dual registration is now the predominant model for financial professionals, with more than half of FINRA-registered representatives maintaining both broker-dealer and investment adviser credentials, a third consecutive year of dual registration outpacing single-channel growth. For these firms, managing advertising compliance across two distinct regulatory regimes has become an increasingly complex operational reality.

"For dually registered firms, the expansion means consistent compliance intelligence across both sides of their business, the same AI-driven approach applied regardless of which regulatory framework governs the content," Floyd continued.

Beyond the Marketing Rule, this expansion also adds coverage for additional SEC advertising and sales literature requirements, including Rules 482, 156, and 34b-1, which are particularly relevant to investment company (mutual fund and ETF) marketing and disclosures.

Expanded SEC coverage within Eddie is generally available now within RegEd's Advertising Review solution.

AI-Powered Compliance Across the Full Advertising Compliance Lifecycle

RegEd's AI Compliance Assistant, powered by Eddie, brings together AI-driven capabilities across both submitter and reviewer experiences within the advertising review process.

For submitters, Eddie powers AI Compliance PreCheck, identifying potentially problematic language, missing disclosures, and inconsistencies before materials enter formal review

For reviewers, Eddie surfaces flagged risks, provides disclosure context, and supports more consistent evaluation of content against regulatory requirements and firm policies

To learn how Eddie, RegEd's AI Compliance Assistant, supports advertising compliance across SEC and FINRA requirements, or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.reged.com.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation's top financial services firms, RegEd's proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.