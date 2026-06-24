Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market Size/Share Worth USD 62.83 Billion by 2035 at a 8% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Laboratory Equipment Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Calibration Services, Repair & Maintenance Services (Corrective and Preventive), Validation Services (IQ, OQ, PQ), Installation & Qualification Services, Training & Consulting Services, Software Support & Upgrades, Other Service Types), By Equipment Type (Analytical Instruments (Chromatography, Spectrometry, Spectroscopy), Clinical & Diagnostic Equipment (Analyzers, Imaging, Point-of-Care), General Laboratory Equipment (Balances, Centrifuges, Incubators, Autoclaves), Life Science Instruments (PCR, Flow Cytometry, Sequencers, Microscopes), Liquid Handling & Automation Systems, Other Equipment Types), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Food & Beverage Testing Laboratories, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Other End-Users), By Service Provider (OEM Service Providers, Independent Service Organizations (ISOs), In-House Service Teams, Third-Party Calibration Laboratories), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Laboratory Equipment Services Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 28.94 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.47 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 62.83 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/request-sample?reportId=1077

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Revenue and Trends

The laboratory equipment services market globally is inclusive products,us aftermarket products including repair and maintenance, calibration, validation, installations, preventive maintenance, and asset management of the analytical, general, specialty, and support lab equipment utilized in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, academic research, and industrial laboratories.

The market of global laboratory equipment services increases rapidly due to the increasing investments in the R&D of life sciences and pharmaceuticals, the strengthening of regulatory compliance criteria with quality and accuracy, the extension of outsourcing of maintenance to specialized services, the expansion of biopharma and diagnostic facilities, the development of IoT-enhanced predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and digital service platforms in the global context.

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What are the key factors contributing significantly to the growth of the laboratory equipment services market?

The increase in demand to have consistent equipment performance and low downtime due to the escalating volumes of clinical trials, biopharmaceutical innovations, and diagnostic testing volume has increased the adoption. Industry reports reveal that increased regulatory demands by authorities such as FDA and EMA are also focusing on precise calibration and validation as a way of making sure that data integrity and patient safety are maintained. With persistent chronic illnesses and infectious threats driving lab expansions and precision medicine efforts, facilities are seeking end-to-end service agreements to ensure high-throughput operations and compliance.

Technological innovations have led to the use of prescriptive analytics, real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, scheduling, and multi-vendor service platforms, which improve uptime, reduce costs, and enable proactive issue resolution. Other forces include a greater focus on outsourcing non-core operations to third parties, improving supply chain resiliency with service parts, and state and personal investments in research infrastructure in both developed and new markets.

(A free sample of the Laboratory Equipment Services report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

According to products, repair and maintenance services occupied the largest portion of the laboratory equipment services market as of 2025, driven by the need to have continuous support to maximize equipment lifetime, decrease failures and provide continuity in operations among analytical and general instruments. These are services in high-value assets of pharma, biotech, and clinical labs and high growth on innovations in predictive and remote maintenance to reduce disruptions and lengthen service periods (widely perceived as the key to productivity optimization and regulatory compliance by lab managers).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales by service providers have the largest market share and act as the main avenue of full package contracts, OEM-sponsored know-how, technical assistance and tailor-made service packages. Regulatory documentation, on-site engineers, and priority response are offered by these channels, as well as built-in digital functionality for managing a complex and high-stakes laboratory environment, making them the favored choice of entities managing regulated workflows and equipment of critical importance.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Laboratory Equipment Services market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Laboratory Equipment Services market forward?

What are the Laboratory Equipment Services Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Laboratory Equipment Services Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report for Laboratory Equipment Services and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America dominates the world laboratory equipment services market because of well-developed pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, strict regulatory environments, extensive funding on research and development, and compacted concentration of developed laboratories and big OEMs. The area has good infrastructure, early adherence to digital and predictive services technologies, and a good establishment of major actors that contribute to constant innovation and integrated service delivery.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific market is the most rapidly growing in the laboratory equipment services market due to the growing biopharma market, the fast-development of research and diagnostic schools, the growth of clinical trials, and the investments in life sciences infrastructure. In countries such as China, India and Japan, there is greater adoption of outsourced maintenance and calibration services that is supported by the rising government efforts, domestic manufacturing growth, and initiatives by the nations to join forces with other globe vendors. Urbanization, healthcare development, and an emphasis on precision medicine further boost market expansion in the Asia Pacific.

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Browse the full “Laboratory Equipment Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Calibration Services, Repair & Maintenance Services (Corrective and Preventive), Validation Services (IQ, OQ, PQ), Installation & Qualification Services, Training & Consulting Services, Software Support & Upgrades, Other Service Types), By Equipment Type (Analytical Instruments (Chromatography, Spectrometry, Spectroscopy), Clinical & Diagnostic Equipment (Analyzers, Imaging, Point-of-Care), General Laboratory Equipment (Balances, Centrifuges, Incubators, Autoclaves), Life Science Instruments (PCR, Flow Cytometry, Sequencers, Microscopes), Liquid Handling & Automation Systems, Other Equipment Types), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Food & Beverage Testing Laboratories, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Other End-Users), By Service Provider (OEM Service Providers, Independent Service Organizations (ISOs), In-House Service Teams, Third-Party Calibration Laboratories), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/laboratory-equipment-services-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 31.47 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 62.83 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 28.94 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Service Type, Equipment Type, End-User, Service Provider and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In October 2025: Flagship Lab Services (US) also announced that it had expanded its mobile lab equipment service to San Diego, San Francisco, and Boston with a new microsite where people can submit easier requests for calibration, validation, repair, and preventive maintenance, as previously acquired, to improve the service availability in the locality.

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List of the prominent players in the Laboratory Equipment Services Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Waters Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc. (Revvity)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Sartorius AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc.

Trescal Group

Others

The Laboratory Equipment Services Market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type

Calibration Services

Repair & Maintenance Services (Corrective and Preventive)

Validation Services (IQ, OQ, PQ)

Installation & Qualification Services

Training & Consulting Services

Software Support & Upgrades

Other Service Types

By Equipment Type

Analytical Instruments (Chromatography, Spectrometry, Spectroscopy)

Clinical & Diagnostic Equipment (Analyzers, Imaging, Point-of-Care)

General Laboratory Equipment (Balances, Centrifuges, Incubators, Autoclaves)

Life Science Instruments (PCR, Flow Cytometry, Sequencers, Microscopes)

Liquid Handling & Automation Systems

Other Equipment Types

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Food & Beverage Testing Laboratories

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End-Users

By Service Provider

OEM Service Providers

Independent Service Organizations (ISOs)

In-House Service Teams

Third-Party Calibration Laboratories

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/laboratory-equipment-services-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Laboratory Equipment Services Market Research/Analysis Report Provides Answers to the Following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Laboratory Equipment Services Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Laboratory Equipment Services Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Laboratory Equipment Services Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Laboratory Equipment Services Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Laboratory Equipment Services Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Laboratory Equipment Services Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Laboratory Equipment Services market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Laboratory Equipment Services industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Laboratory Equipment Services Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Laboratory Equipment Services Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/laboratory-equipment-services-market

Reasons to Purchase Laboratory Equipment Services Market Report

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Laboratory Equipment Services The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Laboratory Equipment Services Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Laboratory Equipment Services market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Laboratory Equipment Services Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/laboratory-equipment-services-market

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Laboratory Equipment Services market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Laboratory Equipment Services market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Laboratory Equipment Services market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Laboratory Equipment Services market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Laboratory Equipment Services industry.

Managers in the Laboratory Equipment Services sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Laboratory Equipment Services market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Laboratory Equipment Services products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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