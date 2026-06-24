RC Homes Unveils Final Phase of The Heights at Ponte Vista Offering the Community’s Most Premium Residences

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RC Homes, the California homebuilder known for its thoughtful and contemporary housing, today announced the launch of Phase 3 – the final and most premium townhomes at The Heights at Ponte Vista, a gated residential community in Los Angeles. Located moments from the scenic beauty of Rancho Palos Verdes, the townhomes feature two primary suites – including a first-floor suite ideal for extended family, guests, or flexible living arrangements – offering smart solutions for multi-generational living designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s buyer.

“The final phase at The Heights at Ponte Vista has been worth the wait. These homes sit at the best addresses in the community. The views are genuine, the privacy is real, and these are the locations everyone has had their eye on,” said Matthew Livingston, president of RC Homes, Inc. “With a limited supply of our move-in ready homes still available, we encourage interested buyers to explore move-in ready homes while availability lasts.”



The kitchen and dining area in The Heights at Ponte Vista townhomes. Photo credit: RC Homes, Inc.



The Heights at Ponte Vista community reflects ideal Southern California living that appeals to modern families, matching the needs of both first-time and move-up buyers and those seeking flexible living arrangements in a gated, connected neighborhood.

The townhomes in The Heights at Ponte Vista are attentively designed to meet today’s homebuyer, with a nod to multi-generational living spaces, those working from home, and others that desire entertaining friends and loved ones. Ideally located near major commuter routes, award winning schools, parks, and lifestyle destinations, the community offers residents seamless convenience.

Each residence offers four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, ranging from 1,766 to 1,875 sq. ft. Two primary suites provide exceptional flexibility – with Plan 2 residences having a suite on the first floor with its own entrance, perfect for guests or extended family living – and a serene second-floor retreat featuring tall ceilings and abundant natural light. Open-concept living areas, expansive decks ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining, and a two-car garage round out each home's inviting design.

Energy-efficient features include programmable thermostats and all-electric appliances that make everyday living both comfortable and sustainable. Beyond the front door, homebuyers can enjoy a community designed for connection with landscaped walkways, outdoor gathering areas, and other resort-style amenities including community pool, spa, fire pit, and recreational spaces where neighbors come together and friendships flourish.

Please find press images: HERE Photo credit: RC Homes, Inc.

For more information on The Heights at Ponte Vista by RC Homes, Inc., please visit: https://rchomesinc.com/community/the-heights-ponte-vista/

About RC Homes, Inc.

Based in Orange County, California, RC Homes is the California homebuilder bringing thoughtful, contemporary housing to many of the region’s most sought-after communities. RC Homes designs, builds, and sells energy-efficient single-family detached homes and townhomes aimed at first-time and move-up homebuyers. For additional information on RC Homes, Inc. or its properties, please visit www.rchomesinc.com. Connect with us on social media at Facebook.com/RCHomesInc or Instagram.com/rchomesinc.

Media Contact:

Glodow Nead Communications at HeightsPonteVistaPR@glodownead.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df4f7fff-1eb7-4c7c-9569-6782194642e9