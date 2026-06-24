Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026

BOISE, Idaho, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended May 28, 2026.

Fiscal Q3 2026 highlights

Revenue of $41.46 billion versus $23.86 billion for the prior quarter and $9.30 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $28.24 billion, or $24.67 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $28.86 billion, or $25.11 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $25.39 billion versus $11.90 billion for the prior quarter and $4.61 billion for the same period last year

“Micron’s record fiscal Q3 financial results and even stronger outlook for Q4 reflect the strategic value of memory in the AI era,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. “Micron is investing at record levels in technology, products and supply to address our customers’ rapidly growing demand. We believe our multi-year Strategic Customer Agreements will significantly enhance the durability and predictability of Micron’s strong financial performance.”

Quarterly Financial Results GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) (in millions, except per share amounts) FQ3-26 FQ2-26 FQ3-25 FQ3-26 FQ2-26 FQ3-25 Revenue $ 41,456 $ 23,860 $ 9,301 $ 41,456 $ 23,860 $ 9,301 Gross margin 35,056 17,755 3,508 35,199 17,876 3,623 Percent of revenue 84.6 % 74.4 % 37.7 % 84.9 % 74.9 % 39.0 % Operating expenses 1,738 1,620 1,339 1,518 1,421 1,133 Operating income 33,318 16,135 2,169 33,681 16,455 2,490 Percent of revenue 80.4 % 67.6 % 23.3 % 81.2 % 69.0 % 26.8 % Net income 28,243 13,785 1,885 28,857 14,021 2,181 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) 24.67 12.07 1.68 25.11 12.20 1.91





For the third quarter of 2026, investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $7.1 billion and adjusted free cash flow(2) was $18.3 billion. Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $30.2 billion. On June 24, 2026, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable in cash on July 21, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2026.

Quarterly Business Unit Financial Results FQ3-26 FQ2-26 FQ3-25 Cloud Memory Business Unit Revenue $ 13,769 $ 7,749 $ 3,386 Gross margin 83 % 74 % 58 % Operating margin 78 % 66 % 46 % Core Data Center Business Unit Revenue $ 11,524 $ 5,687 $ 1,530 Gross margin 87 % 74 % 38 % Operating margin 83 % 67 % 20 % Mobile and Client Business Unit Revenue $ 11,521 $ 7,711 $ 3,255 Gross margin 87 % 79 % 24 % Operating margin 86 % 76 % 15 % Automotive and Embedded Business Unit Revenue $ 4,634 $ 2,708 $ 1,127 Gross margin 79 % 68 % 26 % Operating margin 75 % 62 % 11 %





Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026:

FQ4-26 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook Revenue $50.0 billion ± $1.0 billion $50.0 billion ± $1.0 billion Gross margin Approximately 86% Approximately 86% Operating expenses Approximately $1.86 billion Approximately $1.65 billion Diluted earnings per share $30.73 ± $1.00 $31.00 ± $1.00





Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Product highlights

HBM4, built on 1-beta DRAM technology, is in high-volume shipments for our lead customer's platform, and qualification samples have been shipped to multiple end-customers.

Development of HBM4E, built on 1-gamma DRAM technology, is well underway, with volume production expected in calendar 2027.

Qualification samples of 256GB DDR5 RDIMMs, built on 1-gamma DRAM technology and advanced 3D die stacking, has shipped to key server ecosystem enablers.

Our LP5X SOCAMM2 products are in high-volume production, and we have expanded our LP5X SOCAMM2 offerings across multiple capacity points.

G9-based PCIe Gen6 high-performance SSD is now in high-volume production.

We commenced shipments of our high-capacity 245TB QLC SSD.

Gen5 QLC PC Client SSD with G9 NAND has achieved successful lead customer qualification.

1-gamma 16Gb LPDDR5X has begun high-volume ramp at a leading smartphone OEM, and we are currently sampling our 1-gamma 24Gb LP5X product to multiple smartphone customers.

1-gamma LPDDR5 reached automotive product readiness, with samples delivered to key customers, and we shipped our first 1-gamma DDR5 samples to a robotaxi customer.

G9-based UFS 4.1 automotive NAND solution began first volume shipments.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its fourth quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call.

We encourage you to visit our website at micron.com throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on financial conferences that we may be attending. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, X (@MicronTech) and YouTube (@MicronTechnology).

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, our customers, including customer demand, our products and technology, including expectations on production, and our financial and operating performance, including our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026, as well as our investments in manufacturing and goals for such investments. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.





(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings; adjusted free cash flow; investments in capital expenditures, net; and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. Nine Months Ended May 28,

2026 February 26,

2026 May 29,

2025 May 28,

2026 May 29,

2025 Revenue $ 41,456 $ 23,860 $ 9,301 $ 78,959 $ 26,063 Cost of goods sold 6,400 6,105 5,793 18,502 16,244 Gross margin 35,056 17,755 3,508 60,457 9,819 Research and development 1,316 1,250 965 3,737 2,751 Selling, general, and administrative 407 344 318 1,088 891 Other operating (income) expense, net 15 26 56 43 61 Operating income 33,318 16,135 2,169 55,589 6,116 Interest income 215 155 135 509 350 Interest expense — (32 ) (123 ) (106 ) (353 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net (321 ) (98 ) (68 ) (559 ) (90 ) 33,212 16,160 2,113 55,433 6,023 Income tax (provision) benefit (4,978 ) (2,371 ) (235 ) (8,178 ) (695 ) Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 9 (4 ) 7 13 10 Net income $ 28,243 $ 13,785 $ 1,885 $ 47,268 $ 5,338 Earnings per share Basic $ 25.03 $ 12.25 $ 1.69 $ 41.97 $ 4.79 Diluted 24.67 12.07 1.68 41.40 4.75 Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,128 1,126 1,118 1,126 1,114 Diluted 1,145 1,142 1,125 1,142 1,123





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) As of May 28,

2026 February 26,

2026 August 28,

2025 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 24,995 $ 13,908 $ 9,642 Short-term investments 1,027 681 665 Receivables 31,025 17,314 9,265 Inventories 8,567 8,267 8,355 Other current assets 1,123 1,243 914 Total current assets 66,737 41,413 28,841 Long-term marketable investments 4,106 2,038 1,629 Property, plant, and equipment 56,426 51,408 46,590 Operating lease right-of-use assets 683 684 736 Intangible assets 473 468 453 Deferred tax assets 700 680 616 Goodwill 1,150 1,150 1,150 Other noncurrent assets 3,837 3,668 2,783 Total assets $ 134,112 $ 101,509 $ 82,798 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 15,521 $ 10,997 $ 9,649 Current debt 582 585 560 Other current liabilities 3,385 2,714 1,245 Total current liabilities 19,488 14,296 11,454 Long-term debt 5,140 9,557 14,017 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 654 656 701 Noncurrent unearned government incentives 1,020 1,002 1,018 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,086 3,539 1,443 Total liabilities 33,388 29,050 28,633 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common stock 128 127 127 Additional capital 14,442 14,092 13,339 Retained earnings 94,682 66,824 48,583 Treasury stock (8,502 ) (8,502 ) (7,852 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (26 ) (82 ) (32 ) Total equity 100,724 72,459 54,165 Total liabilities and equity $ 134,112 $ 101,509 $ 82,798





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended May 28,

2026 May 29,

2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 47,268 $ 5,338 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 6,862 6,203 Stock-based compensation 954 722 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (19,953 ) (123 ) Inventories (212 ) 148 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,329 38 Other current liabilities 2,139 (681 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 5,203 259 Other 112 (109 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 45,702 11,795 Cash flows from investing activities Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (19,602 ) (10,199 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (4,072 ) (1,203 ) Proceeds from government incentives 2,989 1,294 Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 1,233 1,249 Other (236 ) (30 ) Net cash used for investing activities (19,688 ) (8,889 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (9,380 ) (3,604 ) Repurchases of common stock - withholdings on employee equity awards (762 ) (290 ) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (650 ) — Payments of dividends to shareholders (437 ) (392 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt — 4,430 Other 583 70 Net cash used for financing activities (10,646 ) 214 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 8 (3 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15,376 3,117 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,646 7,052 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 25,022 $ 10,169





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts) 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. May 28,

2026 February 26,

2026 May 29,

2025 GAAP gross margin $ 35,056 $ 17,755 $ 3,508 Stock-based compensation 143 121 115 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 35,199 $ 17,876 $ 3,623 GAAP operating expenses $ 1,738 $ 1,620 $ 1,339 Stock-based compensation (198 ) (176 ) (148 ) Other (22 ) (23 ) (58 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,518 $ 1,421 $ 1,133 GAAP operating income $ 33,318 $ 16,135 $ 2,169 Stock-based compensation 341 297 263 Other 22 23 58 Non-GAAP operating income $ 33,681 $ 16,455 $ 2,490 GAAP net income $ 28,243 $ 13,785 $ 1,885 Stock-based compensation 341 297 263 Loss on debt prepayments 325 47 46 Other 23 25 58 Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments (75 ) (133 ) (71 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 28,857 $ 14,021 $ 2,181 GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,145 1,142 1,125 Adjustment for stock-based compensation 4 7 19 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,149 1,149 1,144 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 24.67 $ 12.07 $ 1.68 Effects of the above adjustments 0.44 0.13 0.23 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 25.11 $ 12.20 $ 1.91





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued

3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 3rd Qtr. May 28,

2026 February 26,

2026 May 29,

2025 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,388 $ 11,903 $ 4,609 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (7,826 ) (6,387 ) (2,938 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 9 5 12 Proceeds from government incentives 733 1,378 266 Investments in capital expenditures, net (7,084 ) (5,004 ) (2,660 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 18,304 $ 6,899 $ 1,949





The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

Stock-based compensation;

Gains and losses from settlements;

Gains and losses from debt prepayments;

Restructure and asset impairments; and

The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.





MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

FQ4-26 GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $50.0 billion ± $1.0 billion — $50.0 billion ± $1.0 billion Gross margin Approximately 86% — % A Approximately 86% Operating expenses Approximately $1.86 billion $205 million B Approximately $1.65 billion Diluted earnings per share(1) $30.73 ± $1.00 $0.27 A, B, C $31.00 ± $1.00





Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in millions) A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 159 B Stock-based compensation – research and development 138 B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative 67 C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments (55 ) $ 309

(1) GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.