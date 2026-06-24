TECfusions Recognized as Official Sponsor and Participating Partner of Bo Nickal and Historic UFC Freedom 250 Event at the White House

TECfusions served as an official sponsor of UFC middleweight Bo Nickal in his featured bout against fellow middleweight Kyle Daukaus at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026

Sponsorship aligned TECfusions with UFC Freedom 250, the historic event commemorating America’s 250th anniversary and widely described as the first professional sporting event staged at the White House

Milestone event provided TECfusions a national platform to spotlight its ‘Technology. Environment. Community.’ mission and its leadership in high-density AI infrastructure

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECfusions, Inc. ("TECfusions" or the “Company”), a rapidly growing AI infrastructure company focused on designing, building, and leasing next-generation data centers, today highlighted its role as an official sponsor and participating partner of UFC Freedom 250, the historic mixed martial arts event held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Held in recognition of the 250th birthday of the United States, UFC Freedom 250 was widely described as the first professional sporting event ever staged at the White House.

Historic Event at the White House

UFC Freedom 250 featured headline championship action led by reigning lightweight champion Ilia “El Matador” Topuria and interim titleholder Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje, along with other marquee bouts that drew national attention. In a featured middleweight bout, TECfusions-sponsored athlete Bo Nickal, the UFC middleweight standout and three-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champion, faced fellow middleweight Kyle Daukaus, a former two-time CFFC middleweight champion.

Bo Nickal, pictured at the UFC Freedom 250, June 14, 2026. Photography courtesy of UFC.com

Bo Nickal Sponsorship

TECfusions’ participation in UFC Freedom 250 was spearheaded by Founder and CTO Simon Tusha and provided the company with a high-profile platform to elevate awareness of its high-density data center portfolio, leadership initiatives, and core message: Technology. Environment. Community. As an official sponsor and participating partner, TECfusions used one of the most visible moments of the America 250 celebration to showcase its brand on a national and global stage.

“TECfusions was proud to serve as an official sponsor and participating partner of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, a truly historic event that reflected the scale, ambition, and forward-looking spirit that define America,” said Simon Tusha, Founder of TECfusions. “As we celebrated the nation’s 250th anniversary, we were honored to support an event that brought people together around excellence, innovation, and unforgettable moments. We were especially proud to support Bo Nickal on this stage, and we congratulate him on representing himself, the sport, and this moment with strength and focus.”

ABOUT TECFUSIONS

TECfusions is building the future of AI infrastructure with over 3 gigawatts of available capacity across a rapidly expanding data center portfolio. Designed for speed, scale, and sustainability, TECfusions’ facilities support demanding high-density compute environments and enable rapid deployment for neocloud, enterprise AI, and GPU-as-a-Service providers. By combining adaptive reuse strategies, robust power availability, and operational excellence, TECfusions develops and manages next-generation data center infrastructure built to support the growing demands of AI and high-performance computing. For more information, visit www.tecfusions.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Simon Willcocks

TECfusionsIR@allianceadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8213a8df-1319-4558-adee-324d0d02894d