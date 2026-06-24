ConectivGlobal Unveils Expanded Platform with Launch of ConeqtX and MyLife Wellness

HAVERFORD, Pa., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConectivGlobal, an Investview company, today announced a transformation of its brand and product ecosystem. The company is evolving from a financially focused education platform into a comprehensive lifestyle optimization hub, introducing two distinct offerings: ConeqtX, a financial education and trading platform, and MyLife Wellness, a new wellness and skincare product line.

This restructuring reflects ConectivGlobal's mission to empower members across every dimension of their lives, including financial health, physical health, skincare and overall well-being. ConectivGlobal now serves as the overarching platform that brings ConeqtX and MyLife Wellness together under one unified experience.

"This evolution represents who we are and where we're going," said Chad Garner, president of ConectivGlobal. "We've built a platform that meets our members wherever they are – whether they're pursuing financial independence, optimizing their health, or both. ConectivGlobal is the hub that makes that possible."

ConeqtX: The Evolution of Conectiv Financial Education

ConeqtX represents the next chapter of Conectiv's financial education legacy. Following Investview's strategic acquisition of AkashX technology and content, all Conectiv and AkashX financial education materials have been consolidated onto a single, enhanced infrastructure, creating a richer, more powerful learning experience for members.

Members transitioning to ConeqtX will benefit from a streamlined membership structure (reduced from multiple tiers to two simplified options), an improved platform experience, and exclusive access to an expanded library of high-quality financial education content and trading tools. The platform is currently available to members, with plans to open access to non-members in the near future.

MyLife Wellness: Expanding the ConectivGlobal Ecosystem

Complementing ConeqtX, MyLife Wellness introduces a curated line of health optimization products to the ConectivGlobal family. Designed to support physical health, skincare and overall well-being, MyLife Wellness marks ConectivGlobal's expansion beyond financial tools into a complete lifestyle brand.

MyLife Wellness products are available to members and non-members, broadening ConectivGlobal's reach to new audiences. ConectivGlobal members also have the opportunity to sell MyLife Wellness products at a discounted price, creating an additional income stream within the ecosystem. Products and further information are available at www.mylifewellness.com .

"With MyLife Wellness, we're bringing a new dimension to what it means to be a ConectivGlobal member," added Garner. "True wellness is holistic. We want our community to thrive financially and physically, and this launch makes that vision a reality."

Membership & Availability

Both ConeqtX and MyLife Wellness are accessible to members of the ConectivGlobal community. Members enjoy access to products and content across both platforms, along with discounted pricing on MyLife Wellness products. Standalone access to each platform is available or forthcoming for non-members.

About ConectivGlobal

ConectivGlobal is a lifestyle optimization platform under Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), offering members access to financial education and trading tools through ConeqtX, and health and wellness products through MyLife Wellness. For more information, visit conectivglobal.com .

About Investview

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates a diversified series of business units across key sectors, including a direct-to-consumer ("DTC") marketing platform designed to promote, sell, and distribute its products and services through a global network of independent distributors directly to end users without reliance on traditional retail intermediaries; a manufacturing division focused on proprietary over-the-counter aesthetics, health, nutrition and cognitive wellness products for distribution across wholesale and retail markets through its DTC marketing platform and otherwise; an early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and a business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining. For more information on Investview, please visit: www.investview.com .

FDA Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements expect that we will be able to expand the scope and scale of our Conectiv network, despite the reductions in revenue experienced by this business segment during 2025 and followed by the more significant contraction in the business that occurred during Q1 of 2026. These expectations assume that our recent onboarding of certain other direct selling networks will result in material additional sales growth, even though no such sales growth can be assured as these other direct selling networks that we onboarded consist solely of independent distributors who are not contractually or otherwise required to sell any Conectiv products or services. Our forward-looking statements also assume that we may be able to monetize certain of our private investment units at a profit, even though we have neither secured the formal written consent of our SPV sponsor to that effect; nor have we secured any formal commitment for the purchase of those units. Growth is also expected from our Manufacturing and Development of Health, Beauty and Wellness Products Segment, as we continue to seek out and onboard additional products for sale, even though we have over time experienced reduction in sales of that business unit and have no customer or other sales commitments upon which to base that expectation.

Our forward-looking statements also expect that we will ultimately be able to develop retail brokerage operations at Opencash, although it is currently in the pre-revenue and early stage of its operations. We plan to do this by, among others, investing the funds we believe are necessary to develop the infrastructure necessary to achieve retail operations. This includes, among others, the onboarding of customer support personnel and software developers, the development and implementation of a marketing strategy, the securing of necessary securities clearing arrangements, and the continued development of the online Opencash trading platform and completing its integration with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021. Despite our best efforts, there can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve these objectives on a timely basis, if at all, as the development of an early-stage securities brokerage business involves inherent regulatory and operational risks and uncertainties, including the uncertain ability of us to integrate the Opencash investment platform application with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021, particularly as the platform we acquired in 2021 has not been placed in commercial service since 2021; thus, any such integration could be subject to IT-related and commercial risks.

Furthermore, all of our forward-looking statements presume that we will be able to continue to operate as a going concern in the long-term. As noted in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, should we be unable to monetize all or a portion of our private investments at the amounts we believe are reflective of market value, and should our strategic initiatives fail to mitigate our losses from operations or otherwise achieve their targeted objectives, then in the absence of our ability to access additional debt or equity capital, our ability to sustain our operations in the long-term as a going concern may be subject to doubt. More information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included from time to time in our public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.