Boulder County Business Hall of Fame announces 2026 inductees

Boulder, Colorado, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame today announced the induction of the 2026 class, recognizing their significant contributions to the region's business landscape and community development.

"From immigrant entrepreneurs to decades-long pillars of the real estate and financial sectors, this class reflects the full breadth of what makes Boulder County exceptional," said Doyle Albee, chair of the organization's board of directors. "These honorees embody the spirit of bold ideas and an unwavering commitment to community."

The class of 2026 honorees include:

Sandy and Sally Bracken: A duo defined by a lifelong commitment to leadership, education and community investment, Sandy and Sally Bracken have built a legacy that spans higher education, business strategy and philanthropy. Sandy, who served as the 19th president of the University of Colorado and later held the Quigg and Virginia S. Newton Endowed Chair in Leadership at CU Boulder, has spent decades studying and modeling the qualities that elevate organizations and individuals alike. He began his career in higher education at Anderson College in Anderson, Ind., and then transitioned to the business world, working for Ball Corporation in Westminster and Boulder. The Brackens have been deeply engaged with the Community Foundation Boulder County and have long used their resources and influence to invest in the region's future.

Sally Bracken has spent more than four decades helping shape Boulder County into the community it is today — not from behind a desk, but at the heart of it. Sally served as a trustee of the Boulder Community Health Foundation and, together with Sandy, made a landmark

$1 million gift to Boulder Community Foothills Hospital in 2012 for a state-of-the-art inpatient cancer and urology unit, a space that now bears the Bracken name. The couple has also been active supporters and board members of the Community Foundation Boulder County, Student Venture, Boulder Community Health Imagine! Foundation, Impact on Education, and the Boulder Humane Society.

Gerry Agnes: As president and CEO of Elevations Credit Union for 17 years, Gerry Agnes transformed a community financial institution into one of the most recognized credit unions in the country. Under his leadership, Elevations grew to more than $3.5 billion in assets and earned the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award twice — one of the highest distinctions for organizational excellence in the United States. A fixture in Boulder's business community for nearly two decades, Agnes was repeatedly recognized as one of BizWest's Most Influential Business Leaders and served in numerous civic and industry leadership roles. He retired in February 2026 after a tenure that touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of community members across the region.

Rich Lopez: Rich Lopez's life story reflects the spirit of perseverance, civic responsibility and community leadership that has shaped Boulder County over the past several decades. Raised in California, Rich Lopez worked in agricultural fields as a young man before serving in the National Guard. He went on to study architecture and planning at California Polytechnic State University and Cornell University, later earning his Juris Doctor from the University of Colorado School of Law. His professional career began in city planning, where he contributed to Boulder’s first Community Energy Management Program, early planning for Denver International Airport and major land-use, transportation, energy, solid waste and bikeways initiatives. His civic service includes two years on Boulder’s Planning Board and four years on City Council, where he served as Deputy Mayor. Lopez’s community leadership extends well beyond his professional work. He has chaired major boards, including the Denver Foundation and Boulder Community Health, led wildfire and flood relief efforts for the Community Foundation serving Boulder County and guided the Cal-Wood Education Center through the dual challenges of a pandemic and wildfire. Throughout every chapter of his life, Lopez has shown that leadership is measured not only by accomplishment but also by service, mentorship and lasting impact on others.

Rene and Maria Cervantes: More than 37 years ago, Rene and Maria Cervantes arrived in Longmont with little more than hard work, hope and a determination to build something for their family. What began as a small burrito shop became La Mariposa, a beloved regional restaurant institution with multiple locations across Boulder County. The Cervantes family's story is one of immigrant entrepreneurship at its most authentic — rooted in the community, built through sacrifice and expanded through an unwavering belief in the people around them. Their business has not only created jobs and served generations of families but has also become a symbol of the Latino business community's contributions to Boulder County's economic and cultural fabric.



Denis Nock: One of Boulder’s most enduring business builders, Nock has left his mark on nearly every corner of the region’s commercial and entrepreneurial landscape. He arrived in Boulder in 1980 as president of Valleylab Inc., bringing an executive perspective he quickly put to work for the broader community. He served as president of the Boulder Chamber of Commerce for seven years – during which he was named Boulder Chamber Businessperson of the Year – before becoming the inaugural director of the Deming Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Colorado. His decades of engagement with the region’s civic and commercial infrastructure, including serving on the boards of and supporting 22 non-profit organizations, represent a rare combination of executive leadership and community investment.

Becky Callan-Gamble and Dean Callan: Few names are more synonymous with Boulder's commercial real estate landscape than Callan. Dean Callan founded Dean Callan & Company in 1963 with a community-first approach that became the firm's defining characteristic for more than six decades. His daughter Becky Callan-Gamble joined the company in 1992 and has served as CEO, guiding a team of brokers with more than 150 years of collective experience in tenant and landlord representation across the Front Range. Together, they represent a multigenerational commitment to Boulder's physical and economic growth — helping shape where businesses locate, how communities develop and what Boulder County looks like today.

Both Becky and Dean value the importance of giving back to the community. Dean served on several boards, including Boulder Community Hospital, Colorado National Bank and Fraiser Meadows Manor. Becky served on the initial advisory boards of the Boulder Center for Sport Medicine and the Boulder Economic Council. In addition, Becky and her husband, Bruce, were integral to the Leadership Program for student-athletes at The University of Colorado, where the Gamble Steps Program was implemented to design comprehensive career and life skills to help seniors transition out of competitive athletics. A fun fact: both Becky and Dean served terms as president of the CU Buff Club.

The induction ceremony will take place Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Boulder JCC. Sponsorship opportunities are available for those who wish to support the event and the Hall of Fame's mission to preserve and promote the legacy of Boulder County's business leaders. For more information, visit halloffamebiz.com.

2026 Induction: At a Glance

What: Boulder County Business Hall of Fame class of 2026 induction announcement

Boulder County Business Hall of Fame class of 2026 induction announcement When: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026; doors open 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026; doors open 4:30 p.m. Where: Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave, Boulder, CO 80303

Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave, Boulder, CO 80303 Who: Seven inductees across higher education, financial services, law, immigrant entrepreneurship, and commercial real estate

Seven inductees across higher education, financial services, law, immigrant entrepreneurship, and commercial real estate Info: https://www.halloffamebiz.com

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who are the 2026 Boulder County Business Hall of Fame inductees?

This year's inductees are Sandy and Sally Bracken, Gerry Agnes, Rich Lopez, Rene and Maria Cervantes, Denis Nock, Becky Callan-Gamble and Dean Callan.

Q: What is the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame?

The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame is a private, nonprofit 501C3 dedicated to the encouragement of business excellence in Boulder County by recognizing and inducting Boulder County business leaders into the prestigious Hall of Fame. Fundraising is via sponsorships and donations. Funds go toward marketing and the events. Surplus funds are directed toward scholarships.



Q: When and where is the 2026 induction ceremony?

The 2026 induction ceremony will be held on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave, Boulder, CO 80303. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Q: How are inductees selected for the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame?

Inductees are selected through a thorough nomination and review process. Nominations are evaluated by a selection committee that considers the nominee's business achievements, community impact, ethical leadership and lasting contributions to Boulder County's economic and social fabric. The nomination window for the class of 2027 will open in early 2027.

Q: Who is eligible to be nominated?

Any current or former business leader with demonstrated ties to Boulder County is eligible. Nominees should have a record of business excellence, community engagement and ethical leadership that has had a measurable impact on the region.

Q: How can I attend or sponsor the induction ceremony?

Ticket and sponsorship information for the Sept. 30 ceremony is available at halloffamebiz.com . Sponsorships support both the event and the organization's broader mission, including its student scholarship program.

Q: How long has the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame been operating?

The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame was founded in 1992. Over more than three decades, it has inducted more than 200 business leaders who represent the highest standards of business ethics, innovation and community commitment in Boulder County.

Q: How do I learn more about past inductees?

Profiles of all alumni classes, dating back to 1992, are available at halloffamebiz.com/alumni .