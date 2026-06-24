NASDAQ: ENSG Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( www.ktmc.com ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by The Ensign Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ENSG ) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired The Ensign Group, Inc. securities and experienced significant financial losses.

ENSG Accused of Nursing Home Deficiencies

On June 8, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report entitled “Ensign: The Nursing Home Empire Built On Fatal Neglect.” Specifically, the report alleged that The Ensign Group, Inc.’s growth and profitability were driven by chronic understaffing at its nursing facilities, resulting in inadequate patient care, violations of staffing requirements, misleading quality metrics, and substantial related-party payments. The report further alleged that former employees described document falsification, improper billing practices, and efforts to manipulate performance data while The Ensign Group, Inc. touted industry-leading clinical outcomes and quality ratings.

ENSG’s Stock Drops Over 8%

Following the publication of the Hunterbrook Media report, The Ensign Group, Inc.’s stock price fell over 8%.

Investors who purchased The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS

If you are an investor in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), you are encouraged to contact KTMC at: https://www.ktmc.com/ensg-the-ensign-group-inc-investigation?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ensg&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at info@ktmc.com . There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com .

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

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