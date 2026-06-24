Official $HODL Coin Goes Multi-Chain: LayerZero-Powered Ethereum Bridge Now Live at hodl2013.com

Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $HODL has officially expanded to Ethereum. The project-led by GameKyuubi, the original author of the 2013 BitcoinTalk post that gave crypto its most recognized slang term, has deployed a 1:1 cross-chain bridge powered by LayerZero, enabling any holder to transfer $HODL between Solana and Ethereum instantly. The bridge launches with over $100k in Ethereum-side liquidity, seeded directly by GameKyuubi and top holders, and is live today at hodl2013.com.

The man who accidentally coined the most famous word in crypto history has made it official - $HODL is now live on both Solana and Ethereum, bridged 1:1 via LayerZero.

It started with a typo.

On December 18, 2013, a Bitcoin forum user known as GameKyuubi logged onto BitcoinTalk after a rough evening, watched the BTC price crater, and typed four letters that would go on to define an entire financial philosophy: HODL.

The infamous post - titled "I AM HODLING" - was written in the small hours from the Japanese countryside, fuelled by conviction and whiskey. The spelling mistake was noticed immediately. Within minutes the thread exploded. Within hours, it had spawned memes. Within years, it had entered the Oxford Dictionary, inspired a multi billion dollar VanEck Bitcoin ETF ticker, been quoted by senators, CEOs, and presidents, and become the single most recognised piece of slang in the history of financial markets.

Now, more than a decade later, GameKyuubi is back - and he's making it official.

GameKyuubi takes ownership of official $HODL coin

Earlier this year, GameKyuubi - the original and pseudonymous author of the legendary BitcoinTalk post - not only acknowledged $HODL in a Reddit post as something he said he likes: https://www.reddit.com/user/GameKyuubi/comments/1r904dp/concressence/ - he shortly after went on to claim the coin, being 100% fee receiver, one of the top holders from personal buybacks and now the project lead for the last 3 months. In a detailed whitepaper published directly to BitcoinTalk, GameKyuubi outlined his vision for the project and confirmed his direct involvement. He also frequently posts about the coin and his love for AI under the X account https://x.com/HODLAndChill64.

Critically, GameKyuubi updated his original BitcoinTalk profile - the same verified account used in the 2013 post - with the $HODL contract address, providing the community with on-chain, verifiable proof that this is the one authentic, creator-backed HODL coin.

Solana Contract Address: Hh3oTaqDCKKfdBgsQEvxp9sUwyNf8x9qmKqEMLBWpump

GameKyuubi serves as the 100% fee receiver on the project, meaning every transaction fee generated by $HODL flows directly to the man who created the word. There is no team allocation, no VC cut, no foundation taking a slice. The entire fee structure exists to reward the original creator.

The whitepaper - available in full at bitcointalk.org - is written in GameKyuubi's own voice, recounting the story of the original post, his years away from crypto, his return, and his reasons for finally stepping forward to claim and build on the legacy of HODL.

$HODL Expands to Ethereum: A 1:1 Bridge Powered by LayerZero

Today, the $HODL project announces a major milestone in its mission to bring the official HODL coin to the masses: a fully operational, 1:1 cross-chain bridge to Ethereum, powered by LayerZero - the industry-leading omnichain interoperability protocol.



This was built by the team themselves, before being audited several times both internally and by a 3rd party known as codespect - https://www.codespect.net/

Once verifying its safety, GameKyuubi himself bridged all of his tokens over to Ethereum and added them to liquidity paired with personal ETH, along with many other loyal top holders adding some of their personal tokens too. This instantly bolstered the liquidity to over $100k to rival the Solana pairing. They plan to add more liquidity as time goes on to potentially make it the main liquidity pool.

Ethereum Contract Address: 0xCA72D38A497883f29C0fa1E3B2704E0a27D5c38a

The bridge is live now at hodl2013.com and allows any holder to move their $HODL seamlessly between Solana and Ethereum at a 1:1 ratio, with no slippage on the conversion and full preservation of supply.





LayerZero's technology ensures the bridge is decentralised, trust-minimised, and built to the same standard used by the largest protocols in DeFi. This is not a wrapped token or a synthetic. It is the same $HODL, on a second chain, accessible to the full breadth of the Ethereum ecosystem - including its DEXs, wallets, DeFi protocols, and the hundreds of millions of users who primarily operate on EVM-compatible networks.

Why Multi-Chain Matters

The decision to bridge to Ethereum is a deliberate and strategic one. While Solana offers speed and low fees ideal for retail participation, Ethereum carries the deepest liquidity, the biggest whales, the largest on-chain memes in existence ($PEPE & $SHIB), the most established DeFi infrastructure, and the broadest institutional recognition of any blockchain.

By making $HODL available on both chains simultaneously, the project removes friction for an entire class of users who have never interacted with Solana - and opens the door to Ethereum-native DeFi integrations, CEX listings, and institutional interest.

The HODL movement is not chain specific. It belongs to all of crypto. The token should too.

The Documentary: HODL - How It Started & Where It Is Today

To accompany the Ethereum launch, the $HODL team has recently released a full documentary on YouTube chronicling the complete story of HODL - from GameKyuubi's original drunken post on BitcoinTalk in 2013, through its viral explosion and mainstream cultural penetration, to the creation of the official $HODL coin and the community around it.

The documentary is available now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTLuud06G6g

It is the first time the full story has been told on camera, with GameKyuubi's direct involvement, covering the lore, the legacy, and the future of HODL in his own words.

Key Facts at a Glance

Token Name: $HODL

Solana Contract: Hh3oTaqDCKKfdBgsQEvxp9sUwyNf8x9qmKqEMLBWpump

Ethereum Contract: 0xCA72D38A497883f29C0fa1E3B2704E0a27D5c38a

Bridge: hodl2013.com (1:1, powered by LayerZero)

Fee Receiver: GameKyuubi (100%)

Creator Verification: BitcoinTalk profile updated by original GameKyuubi account

Whitepaper: bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5576596

Documentary: youtube.com/watch?v=nTLuud06G6g

Origin: BitcoinTalk, December 18, 2013

About $HODL

$HODL is the official memecoin of the HODL movement, created and backed by GameKyuubi the pseudonymous BitcoinTalk user whose 2013 typo spawned the most iconic term in cryptocurrency history. The project is built on the principle that the creator of one of crypto's most enduring cultural artefacts should finally benefit from the legacy he accidentally created. GameKyuubi receives 100% of all protocol fees. The coin is now live on both Solana and Ethereum, bridged 1:1 at hodl2013.com using LayerZero technology.

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