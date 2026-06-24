Prometheuz Introduces Online Testosterone Replacement Therapy Platform for U.S. Men Experiencing Low Testosterone

New York, USA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheuz announced the launch of its online testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) platform designed to connect men across the United States with licensed clinicians for hormone evaluation and treatment consideration.

The platform provides a fully remote clinical workflow that includes an initial health assessment, laboratory testing at certified facilities, and physician review of results before any treatment decision is made. Prometheuz states that its service operates in compliance with applicable U.S. telehealth regulations and requires clinician authorization prior to any prescription issuance.

The launch comes amid increasing attention to testosterone deficiency, also known clinically as hypogonadism, and its potential association with aging and other health factors. Public health research has indicated that testosterone levels in men may decline with age, while additional factors such as lifestyle, stress, sleep patterns, and metabolic conditions may also influence hormone levels.

Prometheuz reports that its model is designed to streamline access to hormone evaluation through a structured digital process. After completing an initial questionnaire, users are guided to complete laboratory testing, followed by a scheduled consultation with a licensed medical provider who reviews both clinical symptoms and blood test results.

Clinical Workflow Overview

The Prometheuz platform includes the following general steps:

Completion of an online health assessment

Creation of a secure patient health portal

Laboratory testing at an approved local facility

Review of lab results by a licensed clinician

Virtual consultation for clinical evaluation

Treatment consideration where medically appropriate

The company states that all clinical decisions are made by licensed healthcare professionals based on laboratory data and patient consultation.

Industry Context

Telehealth-based men’s health services have expanded in recent years as digital healthcare adoption increases. Industry reports indicate continued growth in remote care platforms focused on hormone health, preventive screening, and chronic condition management.

Prometheuz positions its platform within this broader trend of virtual healthcare delivery, particularly for patients seeking more accessible pathways to specialist evaluation.

Medical Oversight Statement

A spokesperson for Prometheuz stated that clinical evaluation remains central to the service model.

Every patient undergoes laboratory testing and clinician review before any treatment decision is made. The focus is on ensuring that care is based on measurable clinical data and medical oversight.

The company emphasizes that testosterone replacement therapy is only prescribed when determined appropriate by a licensed healthcare provider.

Safety and Regulatory Position

Prometheuz states that its platform follows applicable telemedicine standards, including requirements for laboratory confirmation and physician supervision. The company also notes that treatment suitability may vary by individual and requires full clinical assessment.

Availability

The Prometheuz platform is now available nationwide across the United States. Patients begin with a free online assessment, followed by clinician-guided evaluation if eligible.

More information is available at: https://prometheuz.com

About Prometheuz

Prometheuz is a U.S.-based telehealth platform focused on men’s health services, including hormone evaluation and testosterone-related clinical care. The platform connects patients with licensed medical online TRT providers and facilitates laboratory testing and virtual consultations.





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