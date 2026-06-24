Taiwan AI Island at InfoComm 2026 Spotlights Taiwan's Shift from Hardware Manufacturing to Software-Defined Pro AV





At InfoComm 2026, the “Taiwan AI Island” campaign extended beyond the pavilion floor with a high-impact OOH presence at the Las Vegas Convention Center, creating a clear arrival moment for Taiwan Excellence and guiding attendees toward 11 Taiwanese innovators shaping the future of AI-powered Pro AV.

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global Pro AV industry shifts from AI experimentation to practical deployment, Taiwan Excellence brought the proof points to InfoComm 2026. The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, themed to “Taiwan AI Island,” welcomed crowds from the show’s estimated 30,000+ visitors over three days, with 11 innovators demonstrating how Taiwan is evolving from hardware manufacturing to delivering software-defined infrastructure solutions for the rapidly transforming Pro AV market.

The Pavilion emerged as one of the exhibition’s most active destinations, drawing visitors into a high-energy showcase of product demonstrations, networking moments, and interactive experiences that highlighted Taiwan’s expanding role in AI-powered Pro AV innovation.

Attendees explored solutions built to simplify workflows, improve communication, and create more connected user experiences.





Crowds gather inside the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion for hands-on demonstrations and conversations focused on practical AI applications across enterprise, education, and public-sector AV environments.

A centerpiece of the Pavilion was the June 17 Product Launch Event, which attracted a standing-room only crowd. Five innovators — ARBOR Technology, AVer Information, Cypress Technology (CYP), Datavideo, and IPEVO — showcased production-ready AI deployments across enterprise, education, and the public sector.

"The response at InfoComm 2026 confirmed what we're seeing across the industry — demand has moved well beyond experimentation toward active deployment," said Yolanda Pi, Director of the Taiwan Trade Center, Los Angeles. "Taiwan's companies are uniquely positioned to meet that moment, with integrated solutions that address the full stack of Pro AV needs across a wide range of industries."

Demonstrations across the pavilion highlighted three technology directions shaping next-gen Pro AV:

Edge AI & Infrastructure Intelligence — real-time analytics and intelligent content delivery at the network edge

AI-Enhanced Collaboration & Communication — automated production workflows, AI-powered tracking, multilingual transcription, and accessibility tools

AV Control & Mission-Critical System Integration — AV-over-IP architectures, video wall management, and mission-critical control capabilities





Beyond the technology showcase, Taiwan Excellence engaged attendees through a series of interactive experiences designed to deepen engagement and extend the reach of the show floor.

Boba & Breakthroughs: Conversation Over Taiwan's Signature Drink

Each day of InfoComm 2026, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion hosted its "Boba & Breakthroughs" networking mixer, bringing together exhibitors, industry professionals, and technology buyers over boba tea and Taiwanese snacks. The daily sessions created informal spaces for substantive conversations about edge AI deployment, AV-over-IP modernization, and the evolving demands of enterprise AV environments.

AI Island Quest: A Guided Tour of the Ecosystem

The AI Island Quest invited show floor visitors to explore the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion through a structured engagement challenge. Participants visited exhibitors, learned about their technologies, and collected stamps to complete the quest, finishing with a spin of the prize wheel. Approximately 200 participants completed the challenge during the show, gaining a guided introduction to Taiwan's full Pro AV ecosystem, from AI computing and digital signage to AV-over-IP infrastructure and AI-powered collaboration tools.

AI Island Code Breaker Challenge: Fastest Fingers on the Show Floor

The AI Island Code Breaker Challenge brought a competitive edge to the show floor with its timed daily challenge modeled on the popular Wordle format, built around the vocabulary of audio-visual technology. Participants raced to decode AV industry terms under the clock, with the most correct solutions in two minutes earning a daily grand prize: an IPEVO TOTEM 120 Multimodal Camera (June 18) and AVer GS-68C Soundbar (June 19). The activity drew repeat visitors, each aiming to improve on their previous score.

Visitors cited particular interest in solutions that improve meeting equity, multilingual communication, operational scalability, and intelligent automation — areas increasingly prioritized by organizations navigating digital transformation initiatives.

11 Innovators, One Vision

In addition to the five presenting product launch companies, six other Taiwan Excellence innovators — AIFA Technology, GIO Optoelectronics, Good Way Technology, IBASE Technology, INNOLUX, and InWin — demonstrated technologies that further reinforced Taiwan's position as a leading contributor to the future of intelligent Pro AV infrastructure.

Collectively, the 11 exhibitors illustrated a unified vision for the industry: one in which AI, edge computing, AV-over-IP, collaboration technologies, and advanced visualization converge into an interoperable ecosystem capable of supporting the next generation of connected environments.

Building on the momentum of InfoComm 2026, Taiwan Excellence will continue advancing the Taiwan AI Island initiative as demand for intelligent, integrated Pro AV systems accelerates across global markets.

About Taiwan Excellence, TAITRA, and TITA:

Taiwan Excellence

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 35th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw

International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan (TITA) is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade and economic cooperation. Its primary duties currently include participating in the activities of international economic and trade organizations and enhancing bilateral trade relations.

Media Contact:

Mary Placido

SKC, Inc.

(415) 218-3627

mary@skc-pr.com

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