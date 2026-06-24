Broadway Bank Appoints Amanda McChesney as Chief Credit Officer





SAN ANTONIO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadway Bank, celebrating its 85th anniversary and honoring the Cheever family’s longstanding legacy of community-centered banking, today announced the appointment of Amanda McChesney as executive vice president, chief credit officer.

McChesney brings 19 years of commercial banking experience across credit administration, portfolio management, relationship management, and enterprise-wide risk oversight. She has served in leadership roles within institutions ranging from $500 million to $50 billion in assets, most recently as executive credit officer for Prosperity Bank following its acquisition of Texas Partners Bank.

In her new role, McChesney will provide executive leadership and strategic oversight for the Bank’s credit risk management function, ensuring the safety, soundness, and quality of the loan portfolio. She will oversee credit policy, underwriting standards, loan approval governance, portfolio monitoring, and regulatory engagement, while serving as a key advisor to executive leadership and the board.

“Amanda’s depth of experience, disciplined approach to credit, and proven ability to lead through complexity make her an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Harvey P. Hartenstine, president and CEO. “As we celebrate 85 years of service and continue the Cheever family’s legacy of relationship-driven banking, Amanda will play a critical role in strengthening our credit culture and supporting our long-term growth.”

McChesney previously served as executive vice president and chief credit officer for The Bank of San Antonio/Texas Partners Bank, where she chaired officers and directors loan committees and advised executive leadership and the Board on credit strategy, CECL methodology, concentration risk, and portfolio quality. She led enterprise-wide enhancements to credit policy and risk management practices, achieving clean regulatory examinations and consistently strong third-party loan review outcomes. Earlier in her career, she held credit and relationship management roles at Amegy Bank in both San Antonio and Houston.

“I am honored to join Broadway Bank during such a meaningful milestone year,” said McChesney. “Broadway Bank’s reputation for integrity, relationship banking, and local decision-making is well known throughout San Antonio, and every interaction with the team reinforced the collaborative culture and strong leadership that make this organization special. I look forward to partnering with our bankers, leadership team, and board to support responsible growth, make thoughtful credit decisions, and continue serving our customers and communities with discipline and care.”

McChesney holds an MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a BBA in finance from Texas A&M University. She is a graduate of Amegy Bank’s Officer Development Program and is active in the Risk Management Association and community organizations, including St. George Episcopal School.

About Broadway Bank

Broadway Bank has served Texas since 1941, growing into one of the state's leading privately owned financial institutions. Today, we manage more than $5.9 billion in assets and $3.8 billion under wealth management. We provide comprehensive services including Commercial and Private Banking, Wealth Management, Business and Personal Banking, and Insurance across the Lone Star State with financial experts throughout San Antonio, Austin, the Hill Country, and Dallas. As an independent, family-owned bank, we remain financially sound and focused on Texas. For more information, visit broadway.bank.

For Media Inquiries:

Karina Alderete

(210) 283-6615

kalderete@broadway.bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5075b0f-e669-4bf2-a972-3bfb8d41de14