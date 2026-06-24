Washtenaw Community College, Roofers union sign 10-year training partnership extension





ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washtenaw Community College (WCC) and the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers today signed a 10-year extension of their longstanding training partnership.

The contract ensures the union’s National Instructor Training Program will continue to be hosted at WCC through 2035.

The formalized agreement strengthens a partnership that prepares roofing industry instructors from across North America to return home equipped with the latest technical knowledge, safety practices and instructional skills to train fellow union members.

“We are proud that the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers & Allied Workers has chosen WCC as its national training partner. The extension of this agreement speaks to the trust we have built together and our shared commitment to developing the highly skilled workforce that America depends on,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca. “This partnership not only advances the skilled trades, but also creates pathways for union members to earn college credentials that support lifelong career growth.”

“My belief is that education is essential for the future of our union. Providing our members the resources and knowledge to be successful in their respective positions is a fundamental obligation. Our partnership with Washtenaw Community College over the past six years has provided us the capacity to achieve that obligation. Today signifies not only our strong confidence in this partnership but a successful future for our union,” said Roofers, Waterproofers & Allied Workers General President Jim Hadel.

The Roofers have brought more than 700 instructors to the WCC campus for training since the partnership with the college began.

In addition to earning union credentials, participants may receive college credit through articulations that recognize prior learning and industry training.

Geoffrey McSween, a Roofers & Waterproofers instructor from the Washington, D.C., area, will graduate on Friday with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Industrial Training, becoming the first union member to complete the degree pathway from WCC.

The contract extension reflects WCC’s role as one of the nation’s leading providers of skilled trades education and workforce training.

Each summer, WCC hosts thousands of members from five unions for advanced training programs that strengthen industries nationwide and generate approximately $23 million annually for the local economy, according to a 2025 Destination Ann Arbor study.

“We are delighted to support the 10-year extension between our partners at the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers & Allied Workers and Washtenaw Community College,” said Sarah Miller, president and CEO of Destination Ann Arbor. “The impact of this partnership extends far beyond the training facility and the union members served. Each year, when union members travel to our community to learn and build skills at WCC, they also support our local hotels, restaurants, retail shops and attractions. This long-term commitment reflects the value of collaboration and the important role workforce training plays in creating strong economic opportunity for our community.”

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been opening doors to success for students and the community for 60 years, providing education and training in a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as liberal arts, health care, business, STEM, advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs to meet student needs. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/027b3689-f431-40a7-9d9e-2aac95412d66