Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

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NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 11, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants overstated purported efficiency gains achieved in NanoX’s operations, as well as the purported increased demand for its products; (2) in reality, Nano-X’s production and manufacturing operations were poorly aligned with demand for Nano-X’s products; (3) as a result, Nano-X was experiencing significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn; (4) the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood that Nano-X would be forced to take disruptive remedial measures with respect to its manufacturing operations, entailing significant restructuring and impairment charges; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





On April 20, 2026, Nano-X announced its fourth quarter 2025 financial results. Among other items, Nano-X reported a net loss of $33.4 million for the quarter, mainly due to a $17.5M charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. Nano-X also announced that CFO Ran Daniel would step down from that role on July 31, 2026. On this news, the price of Nano-X shares declined by $0.70 per share, or approximately 25%, from $2.85 per share on April 17, 2026 to close at $2.15 on April 20, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.