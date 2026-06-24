Modern Therapy Group launches virtual intensive outpatient program for mental health

New York, NY, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Therapy Group has launched a virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) for adults managing depression, anxiety, trauma, and other mental health conditions. The program delivers structured, clinician-led treatment several times a week via secure telehealth, providing clients with a higher level of support than a single weekly session without leaving home, work, or family behind.

Professional, Experienced and Compassionate Therapists at Modern Therapy Group

Weekly therapy works for many people, but it is not enough for everyone. Clients stepping down from a hospital stay, struggling between appointments, or facing symptoms that disrupt daily life often land in a gap: they need more than standard outpatient therapy, but they do not require residential or inpatient care. The virtual IOP is built for that middle ground.

The program runs five days a week, roughly nine hours of clinical contact in total, all delivered online.

Clients work with a consistent clinical team rather than a rotating set of providers, and they maintain their daily routines during treatment.

"A lot of people need more than an hour a week, and for a long time, that left a hard choice between too little support and a level of care that didn't fit. A virtual IOP closes that gap. Delivering it online means someone can get real clinical structure without putting the rest of their life on hold," said Jack Hazan, founder of Modern Therapy Group.

The virtual IOP is available to clients in the seven states where Modern Therapy Group's clinicians are licensed: New York, Florida, New Jersey, Vermont, Connecticut, Texas, and California, with more states coming soon. The practice also operates in-person offices in New York City and Miami Beach for clients who prefer to be seen face-to-face.

The program is in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, Optum/United, Emblem, Oscar, Florida Blue, and Medicare, and works with most other major insurers.

Adults who want to learn more or check whether the program is a fit can start with a brief consultation. Call (646) 374-2827 or visit moderntherapygroup.com.

About Modern Therapy Group

Modern Therapy Group is a mental health practice offering individual therapy, counseling, and virtual intensive outpatient care. Its clinicians are licensed across New York, Florida, New Jersey, Vermont, Connecticut, Texas, and California, with physical offices in New York City and Miami Beach.

New York City office:

Modern Therapy Group | Mental Health Counseling NYC

(646) 374-2827

247 W 30th St #3R, New York, NY 10001

Miami Beach office:

Modern Therapy Group | Counseling and Therapy Miami

(646) 374-2827

1504 Bay Rd Apt 2003, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Press Inquiries

Modern Therapy Group

clientrelations [at] moderntherapygroup.com