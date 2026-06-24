BuzzVoice Launches Major Website Redesign for Social Media Growth

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzVoice, a social media growth platform that has helped creators, brands, and influencers grow since 2014, today announced the launch of the most significant redesign in the company’s history. The overhaul rebuilds the entire customer experience from the ground up, with a modernized interface, a faster and simpler checkout, richer visuals, and a more interactive, intuitive user flow.

The redesign was driven by a single goal: make growing on social media as fast and frictionless as possible. Every step of the journey, from browsing services to completing an order, has been streamlined to reduce clicks, remove confusion, and help customers see results sooner.

Key improvements in the new BuzzVoice include:

A redesigned UI and UX that makes services easier to find, compare, and understand at a glance.

A faster, simplified checkout that gets customers from selection to confirmation in fewer steps.

A more interactive, engaging experience with clearer package selection and real-time previews of how each order works.

Fresh, modern visuals that give the platform a cleaner, more trustworthy look across desktop and mobile.

A significantly improved user flow that guides customers naturally from choosing a service to placing an order, all without ever requiring a password.



“Our customers have always trusted us to help them grow, and they told us the experience itself could be simpler and faster. So we rebuilt BuzzVoice around them, with a cleaner interface and a far smoother user flow that makes finding a service and placing an order effortless. The new checkout alone removes most of the steps people used to go through.” — Anastasia, Director at BuzzVoice

Two of BuzzVoice’s most popular services showcase the redesign especially well. The rebuilt Instagram Likes experience now lets customers choose between Instant and Real likes, split likes across multiple posts or Reels, and complete an order in minutes, all through a cleaner, more interactive interface. The redesigned Instagram Followers experience makes it easier than ever to choose between High Quality and Real follower packages, with clearer package details and a smoother path from username entry to delivery.

Both services keep the features customers rely on most, including no-password ordering, secure checkout, fast delivery, and 30-day support, now wrapped in a faster, more engaging experience.

“This was about far more than a new coat of paint. We reimagined the entire UI and UX so that every screen feels modern, interactive, and easy to use, because a better experience is what keeps people coming back. It gives us a strong foundation to build on as we keep improving how creators and brands grow with us.” — Alex, Chief Marketing Officer at BuzzVoice

The redesigned BuzzVoice is live now and available to customers across the United States.

About BuzzVoice

Founded in 2014, BuzzVoice is a social media growth platform that helps creators, brands, and influencers strengthen their presence across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, X, and SoundCloud. With hundreds of thousands of orders delivered and a 4.96/5 rating from more than 8,200 reviews, BuzzVoice is known for fast delivery, secure no-password ordering, and responsive customer support. To learn more, visit https://buzzvoice.com/blog/buzzvoice-launches-redesign .