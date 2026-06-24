Revolution Medicines to Present Clinical Data from RAS(ON) Inhibitor Combination Trials in Pancreatic Cancer at ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that four oral and poster presentations highlighting data from its RAS(ON) pipeline will be featured at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress, taking place July 1–4, 2026 in Munich, Germany.

The program will include two oral presentations from Phase 1/2 trials evaluating zoldonrasib, an oral RAS(ON) G12D-selective covalent inhibitor, in combination regimens for patients with metastatic RAS G12D pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). These presentations will report results from zoldonrasib plus chemotherapy in the first line setting, and zoldonrasib plus daraxonrasib, the company’s oral RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, in patients who had received one or more prior lines of therapy.

Additional presentations will include two Phase 3 trials-in-progress posters for RASolute 303, evaluating daraxonrasib as a monotherapy or in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel versus standard of care gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first line treatment for patients with metastatic PDAC, and RASolute 304, evaluating adjuvant daraxonrasib in patients with PDAC who have undergone resection and completed perioperative chemotherapy.

Details of Revolution Medicines’ presentations are listed below.

Revolution Medicines Oral Presentations:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Zoldonrasib (RMC-9805) Plus Chemotherapy in Patients (pts) with 1L RAS G12D Metastatic Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) Abstract: #340O Presenter: Brian Wolpin, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Session: Proffered Paper Session Date/Time: July 2; 2:40 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. CEST





Title: Safety and Efficacy of Zoldonrasib (RMC-9805) Plus Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) in Patients with 2L+ KRAS G12D Metastatic Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) Abstract: #341O Presenter: Nilofer Azad, M.D., Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center Session: Proffered Paper Session Date/Time: July 2; 2:50 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CEST

Revolution Medicines Posters:

Title: RASolute 303: A Phase 3 Global, Multicenter, Open-Label, Randomized 3-Arm Study of Daraxonrasib Monotherapy or Daraxonrasib Plus Gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel Versus Gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel as a First Line Treatment for Patients With Metastatic Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Abstract: #471TiP Presenter: Thomas Seufferlein, M.D., Ph.D., University Hospital Ulm Session: Upper Digestive – Biliary, ampullary and pancreatic cancer Date/Time: July 3; 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CEST





Title: RASolute 304 – A Phase 3 Multicenter, Open-label, Randomized Study of Adjuvant Daraxonrasib Versus Observation Following Completion of Neoadjuvant and/or Adjuvant Chemotherapy in Patients With Resected Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Abstract: #472TiP Presenter: Michel Ducreux, M.D., Ph.D., Institut Gustave Roussy Session: Upper Digestive – Biliary, ampullary and pancreatic cancer Date/Time: July 3; 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CEST

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor; and RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit www.revmed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation statements regarding the progression of clinical studies and findings from these studies, including the tolerability, safety, and potential efficacy of the company’s candidates being studied.

Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “aims,” “anticipate,” "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," “potential,” “project,” “up to,” "will" and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ development stages, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, and the effects on the company’s business of the global events, such as international conflicts or global pandemics. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 6, 2026, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.