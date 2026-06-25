NANO Nuclear Highlights Global Strategic Engagements Across Emerging Nuclear Markets and Management Team Updates

New York, N.Y., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced recent and upcoming high-profile engagements with government officials, industry leaders, multilateral organizations, and energy stakeholders across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean as well as a management team update.

Global Strategic Engagements Across Emerging Nuclear Markets



As part of NANO Nuclear’s efforts to build key relationships, knowledge base, and market presence necessary to support future reactor deployment opportunities across emerging global nuclear markets, NANO Nuclear has actively participated in international forums focused on advancing nuclear innovation, stakeholder engagement, workforce development, supply chain readiness, and deployment planning.

Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA)

May 19 – 21, 2026 | Kigali, Rwanda.

The summit convened representatives from 24 African nations, alongside international organizations, industry leaders, and government officials, to discuss pathways toward responsible nuclear energy development across the continent. Sarah Lennon, NANO Nuclear’s International Nuclear Policy Advisor, served as a panelist on public and stakeholder engagement, sharing perspectives on the critical role that community outreach, education, transparency, and workforce development play in establishing successful nuclear programs.



Nuclear Energy Institute's Nuclear Executive Mission to India

May 17 - 21, 2026 | New Delhi & Mumbai, India.

A delegation of U.S. nuclear industry leaders met with senior government officials, private sector representatives, and stakeholders involved in shaping India's future energy landscape in New Delhi and Mumbai, expanding the Company’s potential pathways for collaboration, technology deployment, and commercial engagement in one of the world's fastest-growing energy markets





Latin America and Caribbean Regional Small Modular Reactor Workshop

June 2 – 4, 2026 | Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The workshop was conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Department of State's Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) Program, an initiative designed to support countries considering advanced nuclear energy technologies. Leopoldo Garcia, NANO Nuclear’s Project Engineer, contributed to a discussion centered on supply chain development and technology deployment considerations.



Through continued participation in international forums, government-led initiatives, trade missions, and technical workshops, NANO Nuclear remains committed to advancing global nuclear energy development while expanding awareness of its technologies, capabilities, and integrated services across emerging and established nuclear markets.

Management Team Updates: James Walker Takes Role as Interim Head of Reactor Development and Massimiliano Fratoni to Support Lead KRONOS MMR™ Program

As NANO Nuclear continues to expand and execute on its efforts across technology development, regulatory engagement, commercialization, and international stakeholder relationships, NANO Nuclear announced today that James Walker, NANO Nuclear’s Chief Executive Officer, is taking the position as Interim Head of Reactor Development.

In connection with this appointment, the Company announced that Dr. Florent Heidet, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Reactor Development, has departed the Company, effective immediately.

To support Mr. Walker in continuity and execution across NANO Nuclear’s reactor development programs, Prof. Massimiliano Fratoni, NANO Nuclear’s Senior Director and Head of Reactor Design, and Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Nuclear Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, will take on an expanded leadership role to support the team in continuing the advancement of the prototype KRONOS MMR™ reactor at The University of Illinois as well as plans for ultimate commercial deployment of KRONOS MMR™ reactors. Prof. Fratoni has been working to advance development of the ZEUS™ reactor, another microreactor technology in NANO Nuclear’s portfolio, and will now transition to supporting the KRONOS MMR™ reactor. Prof. Fratoni was also previously awarded the American Nuclear Society’s Untermyer & Cisler Reactor Technology Medals, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the advancement of nuclear technology, in addition to receipt of the Early Career Physicist Award in 2018.

"We welcome James’ leadership and vision back to our reactor development program on an interim basis and are grateful for the expanded role Prof. Fratoni will be playing. We have greatly expanded our engineering and technical teams over the last year; and will continue our efforts to improve and optimize the execution of our reactor and commercial vertical integration vision," said Jay Yu, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy. "These organizational updates are intended to support our next phase of growth as we advance our reactor development, regulatory licensing, commercialization, and strategic engagement objectives."

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include its lead project, the patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), ZEUS™ system, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™ system each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are modular, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, bolstered by the May 2026 acquisition of Secured Transportation Services (STS), is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world and provides nuclear engineering and materials transport services in the U.S. and globally. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a HALEU fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micro nuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release, the stakeholder event referred to herein and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release and such events contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “explore,” “aim,” “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would,” “goal,” “aim,” “develop,” “may” or derivatives of these words and other words relating to the future. Specifically, forward-looking statements include those related to NANO Nuclear’s management, development, construction, demonstration, regulatory licensing and commercial plans and strategies and other future plans and intentions (including the anticipated impacts on and benefits to the Company of the departure of Dr. Heidet and the expanded roles of Mr. Walker and Prof. Fratoni as described herein). These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) or related state or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related to our vertical integration strategy and the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, as well as the CNSC, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.