Guest Supply Signs Asia-Pacific Licensing Agreement with RODA

HONG KONG, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest Supply today announced a licensing agreement with RODA to manufacture and distribute RODA-branded skincare and personal care products across Asia Pacific for the hotel sector.

The agreement combines Guest Supply’s hospitality manufacturing, distribution and service capabilities with RODA’s clinically formulated approach to skin and hair care. Created in Barcelona, RODA develops products with sensitive skin in mind and designs its formulas to be suitable for all skin types.

RODA combines natural active ingredients with advanced research, technology and a sustainability-led approach. Its development model draws on ingredient analysis, scientific literature and product-review insights, supporting exclusive formulas created in-house with pharmacists and dermatological experts.

“RODA brings a distinctive, clinically formulated skincare proposition grounded in innovation, which will resonate with hotels looking to elevate the in-room experience,” said Gustaf Lantz, senior vice president, EMEA and APAC regions, Guest Supply. “Through Gilchrist & Soames’ manufacturing and quality expertise and Guest Supply’s distribution capabilities across Asia Pacific, we can ensure brand integrity, reliable availability and make it easier for hotels to deliver a premium, performance-led amenity program at scale.”

Under the agreement, Guest Supply will align RODA collections to hospitality operating requirements while maintaining brand standards. This includes quality assurance, scalable supply and simplified ordering for hotel partners through Guest Supply’s established supply chain.

RODA is selectively distributed globally through dermatology clinics, concept stores and select hotels. Through this APAC licensing partnership, Guest Supply will expand access for hospitality customers across the region.

About Guest Supply

With more than 40 years of experience, Guest Supply is a leader in hospitality supplies, serving major hotel chains and independent properties. As part of Sysco Corporation, it provides product development, manufacturing, distribution and service support.

About RODA

RODA is a Barcelona-based dermatological beauty brand inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle and built on a data-driven approach to formulation. The brand combines natural active ingredients with advanced research to deliver effective, vegan and sustainability-minded skincare and haircare.

Media Contact: Ramit Plushnick-Masti, media@sysco.com

[Website: www.guestsupply.com.hk]

SYY-NEWS