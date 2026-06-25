[Latest] Global Therapeutic Apheresis Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.94 Billion by 2035 at a 7.9% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Therapeutic Apheresis Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Apheresis Devices (Centrifugation-Based Systems, Membrane-Based Systems, Photopheresis Systems, Selective Adsorption Platforms), Disposables & Consumables (Apheresis Sets, Tubing Kits, Plasma Filters, Adsorption Columns, ECP Kits), Replacement Fluids (Albumin Solutions, Fresh Frozen Plasma, Saline), Other Product Types (Anticoagulants, 8-MOP Uvadex, Software Platforms, UV Irradiation Lamps)), By Procedure Type (Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Conventional TPE, Membrane TPE), Cytapheresis (Leukocytapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Thrombocytapheresis, Stem Cell Collection), LDL Apheresis (Dextran Sulfate Cellulose, HELP, Direct Adsorption), Immunoadsorption (Protein A, Anti-IgG, Antigen-Specific Columns), Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP), Rheopheresis, Other Procedure Types (Cascade Filtration, Cryofiltration, Thermofiltration)), By Indication (Neurological Disorders (GBS, NMOSD, Myasthenia Gravis, Anti-NMDAR Encephalitis, CIDP, MS), Hematological Disorders (TTP, HUS, Sickle Cell Disease, Hyperviscosity Syndrome, Polycythemia Vera, GvHD, CTCL), Renal Disorders (ANCA-Vasculitis, Anti-GBM Disease, FSGS, Transplant Rejection), Cardiovascular Disorders (Familial Hypercholesterolemia, High Lp(a), Dilated Cardiomyopathy), Autoimmune Disorders (SLE, RA, Pemphigus, Systemic Sclerosis, ANCA Vasculitis), Other Indications (Drug Intoxication, Hypertriglyceridemia-Induced Pancreatitis, Cytokine Storm)), By End-User (Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers (Level I Trauma Centers, University Hospitals), Dialysis Centers (Nephrology Units with Apheresis Capability), Specialty Treatment Centers (Dedicated Apheresis Units, Neurology Centers, Transplant Centers), Other End-Users (Oncology Centers, Military Healthcare, Research Institutes)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Therapeutic Apheresis Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.84 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.18 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.94 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.9% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Therapeutic Apheresis Market Revenue and Trends

The world market of therapeutic apheresis includes special medical equipment, systems, and consumables to selectively remove pathogenic elements of blood, such as plasma exchange (plasmapheresis), cytapheresis (leukapheresis, plateletpheresis), and other treatments of autoimmune disorders, neurological disorders, hematological diseases, kidney disorders, and transplant-associated complications. The world market of therapeutic apheresis is increasingly expanding due to increased prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases, increased use of target therapy in blood purification, development of automated apheresis systems, increased regenerative medicine and CAR-T therapies, and improved reimbursement policies in major healthcare systems across the world.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the therapeutic apheresis market?

Increase in chronic disorders like autoimmune disorders, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura and hematological disorders has increased the use of therapeutic apheresis as an initial or adjunctive modality in situations where pharmacotherapy fails. The increase of the prevalence of these conditions, as well as the raising of awareness among clinicians and patients, has boosted the rates of the procedures. Advancements in technology have led to automated user-friendly systems that have better safety related systems and single-needle access and enhanced efficiency in the separation of components with reduced procedure times and complications, and they have gained more acceptance in hospitals and specialized centers. Other forces are growing signals in regenerative therapies (e.g., stem cell and gene therapy support), the need to use plasma-derived products to support other related therapeutic treatments, good reimbursement systems in developed markets, and investments in healthcare infrastructure in the emerging markets. Government efforts to encourage blood safety and organ transplantation missions, in partnership with the private sector, further facilitate market expansion.

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The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

The largest share of the therapeutic apheresis market was occupied by products in 2025, which is caused by the need to use modern centrifugation and membrane filtration systems to cleanse pathological substances in a precise and automated manner. The systems are essential to the treatment of therapeutic plasma exchange and cytapheresis in hospitals and dialysis facilities and are subject to high growth due to the advanced innovations in portable, high-throughput machines and integrated monitoring towards improved patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

By Distribution Channel

The direct sales with manufacturers and specialized distributors have the largest market share and it is the most important channel of making hospital procurements, long-term service contracts, consumable supplies, and technical training. The channels provide regulatory compliance services, tailored installation, maintenance, and customized clinical integration in high-volume centers handling highly complicated patient care in nephrology, neurology, hematology, and transplant units and therefore, they are preferred by institutional buyers in a regulated healthcare setting.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Therapeutic Apheresis market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Therapeutic Apheresis market forward?

What are the Therapeutic Apheresis Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Therapeutic Apheresis Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Therapeutic Apheresis market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The market of therapeutic apheresis is the most developed market in the world because North America has a high number of autoimmune and chronic diseases, well-developed healthcare systems, the prevalence of specialized centers, good reimbursement policies and the presence of major device manufacturers. It is an area with strong clinical research, adaptability of novel technologies, and guideline backing on apheresis in various indications.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific market demonstrates the highest rate of development of the therapeutic apheresis market, as there is an increase in healthcare spending, the weight of chronic diseases, the number of hospital chains, the medical tourism that develops to obtain high-tech treatment methods and the modernization of blood purification services on the part of the government. The increased adoption is accelerating in countries such as China, India and Japan with investments in dialysis and apheresis infrastructure, domestic manufacturing alliances and growth in awareness of therapeutics in autoimmune and renal care.

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Browse the full “Therapeutic Apheresis Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Apheresis Devices (Centrifugation-Based Systems, Membrane-Based Systems, Photopheresis Systems, Selective Adsorption Platforms), Disposables & Consumables (Apheresis Sets, Tubing Kits, Plasma Filters, Adsorption Columns, ECP Kits), Replacement Fluids (Albumin Solutions, Fresh Frozen Plasma, Saline), Other Product Types (Anticoagulants, 8-MOP Uvadex, Software Platforms, UV Irradiation Lamps)), By Procedure Type (Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Conventional TPE, Membrane TPE), Cytapheresis (Leukocytapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Thrombocytapheresis, Stem Cell Collection), LDL Apheresis (Dextran Sulfate Cellulose, HELP, Direct Adsorption), Immunoadsorption (Protein A, Anti-IgG, Antigen-Specific Columns), Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP), Rheopheresis, Other Procedure Types (Cascade Filtration, Cryofiltration, Thermofiltration)), By Indication (Neurological Disorders (GBS, NMOSD, Myasthenia Gravis, Anti-NMDAR Encephalitis, CIDP, MS), Hematological Disorders (TTP, HUS, Sickle Cell Disease, Hyperviscosity Syndrome, Polycythemia Vera, GvHD, CTCL), Renal Disorders (ANCA-Vasculitis, Anti-GBM Disease, FSGS, Transplant Rejection), Cardiovascular Disorders (Familial Hypercholesterolemia, High Lp(a), Dilated Cardiomyopathy), Autoimmune Disorders (SLE, RA, Pemphigus, Systemic Sclerosis, ANCA Vasculitis), Other Indications (Drug Intoxication, Hypertriglyceridemia-Induced Pancreatitis, Cytokine Storm)), By End-User (Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers (Level I Trauma Centers, University Hospitals), Dialysis Centers (Nephrology Units with Apheresis Capability), Specialty Treatment Centers (Dedicated Apheresis Units, Neurology Centers, Transplant Centers), Other End-Users (Oncology Centers, Military Healthcare, Research Institutes)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/therapeutic-apheresis-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 4.18 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 8.94 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.84 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.9% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Procedure Type, Indication, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In November 2025: Terumo Corporation, in partnership with Santersus AG, to develop new apheresis technology to improve the results of critically ill sepsis patients by using better blood purification.

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List of the prominent players in the Therapeutic Apheresis Market:

The Therapeutic Apheresis Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Apheresis Devices (Centrifugation-Based Systems, Membrane-Based Systems, Photopheresis Systems, Selective Adsorption Platforms)

Disposables & Consumables (Apheresis Sets, Tubing Kits, Plasma Filters, Adsorption Columns, ECP Kits)

Replacement Fluids (Albumin Solutions, Fresh Frozen Plasma, Saline)

Other Product Types (Anticoagulants, 8-MOP Uvadex, Software Platforms, UV Irradiation Lamps)

By Procedure Type

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Conventional TPE, Membrane TPE)

Cytapheresis (Leukocytapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Thrombocytapheresis, Stem Cell Collection)

LDL Apheresis (Dextran Sulfate Cellulose, HELP, Direct Adsorption)

Immunoadsorption (Protein A, Anti-IgG, Antigen-Specific Columns)

Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP)

Rheopheresis

Other Procedure Types (Cascade Filtration, Cryofiltration, Thermofiltration)

By Indication

Neurological Disorders (GBS, NMOSD, Myasthenia Gravis, Anti-NMDAR Encephalitis, CIDP, MS)

Hematological Disorders (TTP, HUS, Sickle Cell Disease, Hyperviscosity Syndrome, Polycythemia Vera, GvHD, CTCL)

Renal Disorders (ANCA-Vasculitis, Anti-GBM Disease, FSGS, Transplant Rejection)

Cardiovascular Disorders (Familial Hypercholesterolemia, High Lp(a), Dilated Cardiomyopathy)

Autoimmune Disorders (SLE, RA, Pemphigus, Systemic Sclerosis, ANCA Vasculitis)

Other Indications (Drug Intoxication, Hypertriglyceridemia-Induced Pancreatitis, Cytokine Storm)

By End-User

Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers (Level I Trauma Centers, University Hospitals)

Dialysis Centers (Nephrology Units with Apheresis Capability)

Specialty Treatment Centers (Dedicated Apheresis Units, Neurology Centers, Transplant Centers)

Other End-Users (Oncology Centers, Military Healthcare, Research Institutes)

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Therapeutic Apheresis Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Therapeutic Apheresis Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Therapeutic Apheresis Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Therapeutic Apheresis Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Therapeutic Apheresis Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Therapeutic Apheresis Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Therapeutic Apheresis Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Therapeutic Apheresis market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Therapeutic Apheresis industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Therapeutic Apheresis Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Therapeutic Apheresis Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Therapeutic Apheresis Market Report

The Therapeutic Apheresis Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Therapeutic Apheresis The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Therapeutic Apheresis Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Therapeutic Apheresis Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Therapeutic Apheresis market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Therapeutic Apheresis market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Therapeutic Apheresis market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Therapeutic Apheresis market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Therapeutic Apheresis market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Therapeutic Apheresis industry.

Managers in the Therapeutic Apheresis sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Therapeutic Apheresis market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Therapeutic Apheresis products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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