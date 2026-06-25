Refai Advances Remote-First Work Culture and Expands Work-Life Flexibility

East Brisbane, QLD , June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refai is helping reshape the future of work by expanding work-life flexibility and reducing dependence on daily commuting. As businesses across Australia rethink whether productivity depends on physical presence, the Australian financial technology company is demonstrating how trust, autonomy, and technology can help high-performing teams succeed from anywhere. By challenging the idea that productivity begins with a commute, Refai is building a workplace that values flexibility, wellbeing, and results.



Refai

As businesses reevaluate traditional office expectations, Refai is removing geography from the hiring equation. The remote-first model allows the company to recruit skilled professionals based on talent rather than proximity to an office. A specialist living hundreds of kilometres from a major business hub can contribute to the company's growth without relocating or facing a lengthy commute. This wider reach helps Refai build stronger teams and deliver greater value to customers.

Recruiting talent without geographic restrictions creates benefits beyond hiring. As a technology company with a team of 15 professionals, Refai required little adaptation when shifting to a work-from-home model because the right tools were already in place. The remote-first approach allows team members to spend less time commuting and more time solving problems, developing ideas, and supporting customers.

"We have a full complement of highly qualified, hard-working people who also have full lives outside of work — families, commitments, and goals that matter," said Marcus Jovanovich, CEO at Refai. "We're proud to build a workplace that respects that. The hours our team once spent sitting in traffic are now hours they can spend on school pick-ups, the gym, or simply recharging. That's time back in their lives, and it shows in the energy and dedication they bring to their work."

Employee feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with flexibility consistently cited as one of the most valued aspects of working at Refai. The company maintains strong team cohesion through daily online meetings and regular in-person catch-ups, ensuring collaboration and human connection remain strong. For Refai, remote work is not a temporary arrangement but a reflection of its belief that trusted people thrive when given flexibility.

The same flexibility that benefits employees also shapes how Refai serves customers. Through AI-powered tools and access to specialist expertise, the company helps Australians access financial information that might otherwise be difficult to obtain. A homeowner living hundreds of kilometres from a major financial centre can access the same support as someone in Sydney. By bringing financial education online, Refai helps Australians explore options, compare strategies, and make informed decisions without geography becoming a barrier.

Founders Marcus Jovanovich and Michael Eastwood created Refai to simplify complex financial decisions through technology. Drawing on experience across technology, finance, and digital systems, they built the company to help Australians access expert support without navigating multiple providers or disconnected sources of information. The belief that technology should remove complexity continues to influence both Refai's AI-powered solutions and its remote-first culture.

Refai is proving that workplace flexibility and strong performance can move forward together. Through its remote-first culture, the company is giving talented professionals greater freedom to succeed without sacrificing productivity, collaboration, or opportunity. By putting people before the commute, this Australian technology firm is helping shape a future where success is determined by contribution, not location.

To learn more about Refai and its people-first approach to innovation, interested readers can visit https://refai.com.au/.

About Refai

Refai is an Australian financial technology company that uses AI-driven tools to help homeowners accelerate mortgage repayments and reduce the lifetime of their home loans. Founded by Marcus Jovanovich and Michael Eastwood, the company develops technology designed to simplify financial decisions and improve access to expert guidance.

Media Contact

Refai

Phone: 0448 259 024

Website: https://refai.com.au/

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