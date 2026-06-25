Amundi Asia Workshop:

Accelerating growth in Asia, Amundi’s second home market

€473 billion in assets under management distributed in Asia at end-2025, up fourfold since 2015

+€84 billion net inflows over 2022-2025; ambition to generate +€150 billion net inflows over 2025-2028

Amundi, the leading European asset manager with €2.4 trillion1 of assets under management, will host an investor workshop today focused on its business in Asia, one of the growth priorities of its “Invest for the Future” 2025-2028 strategic plan.

Amundi has been deeply rooted in the Asian region for more than 50 years and built a comprehensive local setup. It combines a strong direct presence across Asia’s main financial centres notably in Hong-Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo, with successful joint ventures in India, China and South Korea. This pan-Asian footprint gives Amundi both scale and local depth across the region’s largest and fastest-growing markets.

At end-2025, Amundi assets under management managed on behalf of Asian clients were €473bn, up fourfold since 2015. Its locally anchored platform is supported by 12 offices, and investment teams across 9 Asian markets. Leveraging both its global and local capabilities, Amundi offers a comprehensive range of investment solutions and services, addressing clients’ needs holistically across the region.

Amundi is well positioned to capture growth opportunities from supportive trends in the Asia region, including rising financial wealth, growing retirement needs, expanding institutional assets and increasing demand for diversification.

At the “Invest for the Future” Capital Markets Day in November 2025, Amundi set a target of generating €150bn2 of net inflows in Asia over 2025-28. To deliver on this target, the Group will focus on:

forging partnerships with leading wealth players across Asia and increase the number of wealth clients by +50% by 2028;

by 2028; expanding client reach across all institutional segments to increase the number of institutional clients by +50% by 2028;

by 2028; cementing Amundi’s Joint Ventures leadership and continuing to explore new JV opportunities in markets where it is the best way to achieve scale, access and relevance;

and in markets where it is the best way to achieve scale, access and relevance; addressing all retirement investment needs , by strengthening and tailoring Amundi’s solutions capabilities and leveraging each country’s dedicated retirement schemes;

, by strengthening and tailoring Amundi’s solutions capabilities and leveraging each country’s dedicated retirement schemes; capturing new frontiers’ fast-growing opportunities, with a particular focus on South East Asian markets, notably by exploring go-local opportunities, both organically or through JVs.





To achieve this, Amundi will invest in talents and platform excellence, with a +30% increase in regional headcounts. It will also expand its solutions capabilities and product offer through product innovation across the full range of building blocks.

Fannie Wurtz, Deputy General Manager, Head of Clients Group and Chair of Asia, said:

“Asia is our second home market and a proven growth engine for Amundi. We're accelerating our ambitions to capture the region's significant opportunities, leveraging our powerful local presence, successful joint venture partnerships, and global-local investment expertise to better serve clients. With a clear roadmap in place, we're confident in achieving our €150 billion net inflows target over 2025-28.

The workshop will be held at Amundi London offices. It will be led by Fannie Wurtz, Deputy General Manager, Head of Clients Group and Chair of Asia, Vincent Mortier, Deputy General Manager and Chief Investment Officer, Olivier Mariée, Head of Joint Ventures and International Partner Networks, Eddy Wong, CEO, Asia, and Katsumi Fujikawa, CEO, Japan.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the event at about.amundi.com, in the « Shareholders » section, along with the slides of the event.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players3, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets4.

Its six international investment hubs5, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to a strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi’s clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi. a trusted partner that acts every day in the interest of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com





Press contacts:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr@amundi.com

Corentin Henry

Tel. +33 1 76 36 26 96

corentin.henry@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Cyril Meilland, CFA

Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67

cyril.meilland@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

Annabelle Wiriath

Tel. + 33 1 76 32 43 92

annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com





DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute or form any part of an offer or invitation to sell, exchange, purchase or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, exchange or subscribe for, any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, subscribed or sold in the United States of America absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements thereof. Amundi does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States of America or in France.

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning Amundi’s financial position and results. These forward-looking statements include projections and financial estimates based on scenarios that employ a number of economic assumptions in a given competitive and regulatory context, assumptions regarding plans, objectives and expectations in connection with future events, transactions, products and services, and assumptions in terms of future performance and synergies. By their very nature, they are therefore subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could lead to their non-fulfilment. Consequently, no assurance can be given that these forward-looking statements will come to fruition, and Amundi’s actual financial position and results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed or identified in public filings that have been, or will be, made by Amundi with the French Autorité des marchés financiers from time to time, including the risk factors discussed in Section 5.2, “Risk Factors,” of our Universal Registration Document for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, available on the Regulated Information page of Amundi’s website (about.amundi.com/regulated-information). Readers should take all these uncertainties and risks into consideration before forming their own opinion.

Any forward-looking statements made by Amundi are made as of the date of this document. Amundi undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

This document refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures, or alternative performance measures, used by Amundi in analysing its operating trends, financial performance and financial position and providing investors with additional information considered useful and relevant regarding the results of Amundi. These alternative performance measures are not recognised measures under IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting standards, and they generally have no standardised meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similarly labelled measures used by other companies. As a result, none of these alternative performance measures should be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial statements and related notes prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a definition of these alternative performance measures and a reconciliation from such alternative performance measures to the relevant line item, subtotal or total presented in the financial statements, please refer to Section 4.3.4, “Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) and pro forma restatements,” of our Universal Registration Document for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, available on the Regulated Information page of Amundi’s website (about.amundi.com/regulated-information).

The financial information included in this document in respect of the three-month periods ended 31 March 2026 and 31 March 2025 has not been audited or reviewed by Amundi’s statutory auditors.

In addition, certain calculated figures (including data expressed in thousands or millions) and percentages presented in this document have been rounded. Where applicable, the totals presented in this document may slightly differ from the totals that would have been obtained by adding the exact amounts (not rounded) for these calculated figures.

Unless otherwise specified, sources for rankings and market positions are internal. The information contained in this document, to the extent that it relates to parties other than Amundi (such as associated companies in which Amundi has holdings) or comes from external sources, has not been verified by a supervisory authority or, more generally, been subject to independent verification, and no representation or warranty has been expressed as to, nor should any reliance be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, correctness or completeness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither Amundi nor its representatives can be held liable for any decision made, negligence or loss that may result from the use of this document or its contents, or anything related to them, or any document or information to which this document may refer.

1 Amundi data as at 31/03/2026

2 Excluding the exceptional exit that will result from the RFP of India’s EPFO

3 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2026, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2025

4 Amundi data as at 31/03/2026

5 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

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