Northmarq Joins Dealpath Connect, Offers Billions in Additional Institutional Debt & Investment Sales Listings

New York, United States, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The partnership strengthens the network where institutional deal flow converges and follows the onboarding of CBRE, JLL, Cushman & Wakefield, Avison Young and others over the past 18 months

Dealpath, the AI-powered operating system for real estate investing driving $10 trillion in transactions, today announced a strategic partnership with Northmarq, one of the largest privately held commercial real estate firms in the United States. Northmarq’s listings are now live on Dealpath Connect, the only private exchange for institutional real estate listings, placing the firm’s investment sales and loan sales opportunities directly into the deal pipelines of the most active institutional buyers.

Northmarq manages a loan servicing portfolio of more than $78 billion and completed transactions totaling $91.3 billion from 2022 to 2025. The firm will bring a range of on- and off-market opportunities to Connect — including institutional-grade listings above $20 million — expanding the platform’s footprint in the debt space, where buy-side demand for normalized, real-time deal flow is accelerating.

Northmarq’s decision heralds a broader shift: brokerages are moving away from relying solely on email blasts and PDF flyers toward distribution that gets the right opportunities in front of the right buyers faster. Since Dealpath Connect launched less than two years ago, five of the top brokerages in the US have joined, including JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Avison Young, and now Northmarq. To date, nearly 19,000 listings representing more than $930 billion in aggregate transaction value have been distributed through Dealpath Connect.

“Northmarq joining Connect is another signal of a seismic shift in how deals move from the sell side to the buy side,” said Mike Sroka, CEO and Co-founder of Dealpath. “The era of endless emails and flyers is ending. We’re building the intelligent network where institutional deal flow converges — connecting buyers and sellers faster, with better data, than has ever been possible.”

Rather than landing in an inbox, listings shared through Connect flow directly into investors’ deal pipelines to kickstart underwriting and streamline execution. The result is dramatically higher engagement: buy-side teams interact with nearly 60% of listings distributed through the platform — far outpacing traditional email outreach.

Dealpath introduced Dealpath Connect in November 2024, partnering with leading capital markets firms to embed new listings directly into the pipelines of its buy-side clients. The industry’s first and premier operating system for investment in real assets, Dealpath has evolved into an AI-powered data network that unites listings, investment data, and advanced execution workflows in a single platform. Dealpath AI enriches every listing with suggested comparables and market, property, and tenant insights, enabling faster evaluation, more rigorous underwriting, and better-informed investment decisions.

About Dealpath

Dealpath is the world’s largest and most trusted AI-powered operating system for real estate investing. To date, the platform has powered more than $10 trillion in transactions, partnering with hundreds of firms, including leading global institutions such as Blackstone, Nuveen, LaSalle, CBRE IM, MetLife, Newmark, New York Life, UBS, Manulife, DWS, and Principal. By bringing together the only private exchange for institutional real estate listings, investment data, and intelligent execution workflows into a single platform, Dealpath enables firms to capture more opportunities, make faster decisions, execute efficiently, and deliver superior returns.

For more information, visit Dealpath.com and follow us on LinkedIn.





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