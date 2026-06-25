DEMIRE is expanding its ESG database to cover almost its entire portfolio and is continuing to drive forward decarbonization

Langen, 25 June 2026. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (“DEMIRE”; ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) made further progress in 2025 in implementing its sustainability strategy. ESG data collection was extended to cover almost the entire property portfolio, technical optimisation measures to reduce energy consumption and CO₂ emissions were implemented, and green electricity contracts were concluded for all general electricity consumption. These developments are documented in the 2025/2026 Sustainability Report published today.

“With the near-complete collection of consumption and emissions data for our portfolio, we have reached an important milestone,” explains Dr Dirk Rüffel, CEO of DEMIRE. “This improved data set enables us to drive forward the decarbonisation of our portfolio in a targeted manner and to measure our progress.”

Almost complete ESG data collection

DEMIRE now has consumption and emissions data for almost the entire property portfolio. This expanded database provides the basis for a more precise analysis of energy consumption and the targeted implementation of efficiency measures.

Technical improvements reduce emissions

Based on detailed consumption analyses, work began on implementing technical optimisations to building services systems in several properties. The savings achieved are already having a positive impact on energy consumption and CO₂ emissions at portfolio level. In relation to lettable area, the emission intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions fell by 2.6% in 2025. At the same time, contracts were signed to supply green electricity for all general electricity consumption, which will further reduce the portfolio’s greenhouse gas emissions in the long term.

Outlook: Focus on decarbonisation and e-mobility

In 2026, DEMIRE will continue to optimise its properties from a technical perspective and implement further measures to reduce emissions. At the same time, the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles will be expanded in selected properties in line with demand. The aim remains to set the property portfolio on a climate-friendly development path in the long term.

The current sustainability report was prepared in accordance with the EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations (sBPR) and has been externally audited.

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About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 31 March 2026, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 42 properties with a lettable area of around 512 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 0.9 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential. while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

Contact:

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

T: +49 6103 372 49 44

E: ir@demire.ag







