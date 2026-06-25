Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                                             25th June 2026

                                                        No. 54/2026

Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

On 25th June 2026, the Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S was held.

The Annual General Meeting unanimously approved the Supervisory Board’s motion to make the following amendment to Jyske Realkredit’s Articles of Association: Art. 12, new (2): “Annual reports shall be prepared and presented in English. The Supervisory Board may determine that annual reports shall also be prepared in Danish.”

Best regards,

Jyske Realkredit A/S

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement shall prevail.


GlobeNewswire

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