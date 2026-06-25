Dolman Law Group Files Class Action Against Roblox, Alleging Child Labor Exploitation

San Francisco, CA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new class action lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that Roblox Corporation built a multi-billion-dollar business model on unpaid and underpaid child labor.



The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a mother and her 13-year-old son and others similarly situated, claims Roblox knowingly designed and operated a system that encouraged children to create games and digital content while receiving little to no meaningful compensation.



According to the complaint, the platform’s economic structure relies heavily on child users who produce a substantial portion of its content. The complaint alleges that the exploitation of child creators was not incidental but central to Roblox’s business model.



The plaintiffs are being represented by Dolman Law Group partners Matthew A. Dolman, Sara D. Beller, and R. Stanley Gipe, along with Mazin A. Sbaiti of Sbaiti & Co. PLLC; Christopher L. Ayers and Christopher J. Geddis of Sbaiti & Co. NJ LLC; and Aaron Freedman, Robert J. Quigley, and James Bilsborrow of Weitz & Luxenberg PC.



The complaint outlines multiple legal claims, including violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), child labor laws, wage and hour requirements, and unfair business practices. It also alleges that Roblox used a virtual currency system that made it extremely difficult for minors to convert their earnings into real-world compensation.



According to reporting, the case centers on a minor who allegedly worked more than 40 hours per week developing content on the platform without receiving wages, along with claims that millions of other children were similarly affected.



The lawsuit further alleges that Roblox failed to implement safeguards to prevent exploitation, despite knowing that most of its users were minors. These alleged failures include a lack of age verification, insufficient monitoring of adult-child labor relationships, and the absence of meaningful protections within its developer ecosystem.



In addition to wage-related claims, the complaint alleges negligent platform design and unjust enrichment, asserting that Roblox benefited financially from intellectual property created by minors without fair compensation.



The plaintiffs are seeking significant damages, including recovery of unpaid wages and profits derived from child-created content, as well as the establishment of a constructive trust to hold revenue generated from those works.



For more information on Roblox lawsuits, visit FileAbuseLawsuit.com. The site was created by Dolman Law Group as a legal resource for individuals seeking information about civil lawsuits involving abuse and exploitation.

About Dolman Law Group

Dolman Law Group is a personal injury and civil litigation law firm representing plaintiffs in complex cases, including Roblox-related litigation. Founding Partner Matthew A. Dolman has been quoted in national media coverage related to Roblox litigation, including articles published by The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times, and has participated in interviews with Fox News, CBS News, and ABC News. Dolman Law Group’s main office is located at 800 N Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33765.





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