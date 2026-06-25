creatorXchange Announces Expansion of Its Clipping Network and User-Generated Distribution Infrastructure

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- creatorXchange, the company that pioneered User-Generated Distribution (UGD), announced today the expansion of its clipping network and distribution infrastructure as demand continues to grow among artists, labels, and consumer brands seeking more effective ways to amplify content reach.





The expansion follows the generation of more than one billion views across campaigns supported by creatorXchange and reflects the company’s continued investment in the systems, networks, and infrastructure supporting what it calls the Distribution Economy.

The announcement comes at a time when organizations across industries are facing rising advertising costs, declining organic reach, and an increasingly fragmented attention landscape. According to creatorXchange, these challenges have created an opportunity for a new category focused not on creating content, but on distributing it.

“Our view is simple,” said John W. Collins, Co-Founder and CEO of creatorXchange. “Content is abundant. Attention is scarce. The organizations that win in the future won’t necessarily be the ones creating the most content—they’ll be the ones that know how to move it.”

That philosophy sits at the core of creatorXchange’s business model and has helped position the company at the center of a growing conversation around clipping, User-Generated Distribution, and the future of digital marketing.

Expansion Driven by Growing Demand

According to creatorXchange, the newly announced expansion is intended to support increasing demand for clipping campaigns while broadening adoption across music, entertainment, and consumer brands.

The company says the initiative includes continued investment in creator recruitment, campaign infrastructure, distribution systems, and operational capabilities designed to support future growth.

For more than a decade, the marketing industry has centered around content creation.

Brands invested heavily in content teams. Influencers built audiences worth millions of dollars. Businesses competed to publish more videos, more posts, and more creative assets than ever before.

Yet despite the explosion of content, discoverability has become increasingly difficult.

As algorithms become more competitive and platforms become more saturated, many organizations are finding that creating content is no longer the primary challenge. Getting content seen has become the bottleneck.

To address this challenge, creatorXchange pioneered User-Generated Distribution, a marketing model that organizes networks of real people who distribute content across authentic social media accounts through coordinated campaigns.

Rather than relying exclusively on paid advertising or traditional influencer marketing, creatorXchange leverages networks of individuals known as Clippers to amplify content reach through authentic participation across social platforms.

This practice, known as clipping, has become one of the fastest-growing strategies in modern marketing.

The model is designed to help artists and brands increase visibility, accelerate audience discovery, and generate momentum around content without relying solely on increasingly expensive advertising channels.

According to company leadership, User-Generated Distribution is not intended to replace advertising or influencer marketing. Instead, it serves as an additional distribution layer designed to increase the effectiveness of existing marketing efforts.

“The internet solved the problem of content creation,” Collins said. “Now we’re solving the problem of distribution.”

Clipping and the Rise of a New Marketing Category

creatorXchange believes clipping represents more than a marketing tactic.

The company views it as the foundation of a larger economic category it calls the Distribution Economy.

The concept reflects a shift away from traditional assumptions about digital growth. While the creator economy focused on producing content, the Distribution Economy focuses on how content reaches audiences after it is created.

The distinction may appear subtle, but creatorXchange argues it represents one of the largest opportunities emerging within modern marketing.

As artificial intelligence, automation, and creator tools dramatically increase the volume of content being produced, attention becomes increasingly valuable.

The result is a marketplace where distribution infrastructure may ultimately become more important than content production itself.

“The creator economy focused on who makes content,” Collins explained. “The Distribution Economy focuses on who moves it.”

The company believes organizations that build scalable systems for attention movement will become increasingly valuable as competition for audience attention continues to intensify.

Generating More Than One Billion Views

The growing interest in clipping has helped fuel creatorXchange’s expansion.

According to the company, its User-Generated Distribution model has generated more than one billion views across campaigns supporting some of the world’s largest artists and brands.

Campaigns have included work connected to artists such as Jason Derulo, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, MGK, Feid, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Maroon 5, and more than twenty additional tier-one artists.

The company has also supported campaigns involving brands and organizations including Beats by Dre, Celsius, Kay Jewelers, and the Rolling Loud feature film.

As adoption of clipping has increased, creatorXchange says it has expanded its capabilities to support larger campaigns while preparing for broader adoption across additional industries.

The company’s work has been particularly prominent within the music industry, where distribution velocity often determines whether content reaches mainstream audiences.

That momentum contributed to creatorXchange’s inclusion in a March 2026 Variety feature examining clipping and its growing influence on music marketing.

For company leadership, the recognition reflected growing awareness of a category they believe is still in its early stages.

Built by a Founder Known for Identifying Market Inefficiencies





The vision behind creatorXchange is informed by Collins’ broader entrepreneurial track record.

Prior to founding creatorXchange, Collins launched OmniiX in 2015, building the company into an Amazon brand management agency that managed more than $500 million in Amazon sales and over $50 million in advertising spend across more than 200 brands.

The company was acquired by Society Brands in March 2022, after which Collins joined the organization as Chief Marketing Officer.

In 2020, he founded chargeguard, an Amazon fee recovery platform that was acquired by Carbon6 in May 2023. Carbon6, including chargeguard, was subsequently acquired by SPS Commerce in January 2025.

The experience of building and exiting multiple companies reinforced Collins’ belief that some of the largest business opportunities emerge from solving overlooked bottlenecks.

“In every industry, there is usually one constraint that determines growth,” Collins said. “In marketing, we believe that constraint is distribution.”

His entrepreneurial achievements earned recognition as the 2023 Walton College Entrepreneur of the Year at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.

Collins also served on Dean Matt Waller’s DREAM advisory board and was featured in the PRECIPICE Founder 2 Founder series.

Expanding Beyond Music

While clipping gained traction through music industry campaigns, creatorXchange says demand is increasingly coming from outside the entertainment sector.

Consumer brands, media companies, live events, and growth-focused organizations are all exploring new ways to improve content discoverability and audience engagement.

The company believes this demand reflects a broader industry realization that content creation alone is no longer sufficient.

Organizations must also develop reliable systems for content distribution.

As a result of the expansion announced today, creatorXchange plans to continue investing in the infrastructure supporting User-Generated Distribution while expanding adoption across additional industries.

Leadership believes the opportunity extends far beyond any single vertical.

“The challenge exists everywhere,” Collins said. “Every organization is competing for attention. Every organization is trying to get content seen. That’s why we believe the Distribution Economy is becoming its own category.”

Looking Ahead

As creatorXchange expands its network and operational capabilities, the company’s long-term objective is to become the infrastructure layer powering User-Generated Distribution at scale.

Leadership believes clipping remains in the early stages of mainstream adoption and expects interest to continue growing as organizations seek more efficient methods of audience acquisition and content amplification.

For creatorXchange, today’s announcement represents more than company growth.

It reflects a broader shift occurring throughout the marketing industry.

The company believes the next generation of marketing leaders will be defined not only by the content they create, but by the systems they build to distribute it.

If the creator economy defined the last decade of digital growth, creatorXchange believes the next decade may belong to the Distribution Economy.

And the company intends to build the leading infrastructure behind it.

About creatorXchange

creatorXchange is the company that pioneered User-Generated Distribution (UGD), the marketing model widely known as clipping, in which networks of real people distribute content across authentic social media accounts in coordinated campaigns. Founded by John W. Collins and Kal Maadi, creatorXchange has generated more than one billion views across campaigns supporting major artists and brands, and was featured in Variety for helping bring clipping into the mainstream. The company is focused on building the infrastructure layer for the emerging Distribution Economy. For more information, visit creatorxchange.co .

MEDIA CONTACT

John W. Collins / Kal Maadi

creatorXchange

John@creatorxchange.co / kal@creatorxchange.co

creatorxchange.co

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