System on Module Market Size to Hit USD 6.81 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System on Module Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global System on Module Market Size was valued at USD 3.00 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.81 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.57% over 2026–2035.”

Growing Adoption of IoT and Edge AI Technologies Accelerates System on Module Market Growth

The rapid proliferation of IoT devices and edge AI applications is creating significant demand for compact and efficient embedded computing platforms globally. Organizations increasingly require real-time processing capabilities that enable low-latency decision-making, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation directly at the edge. System on Module platforms provide an ideal solution by delivering powerful computing performance within compact and energy-efficient form factors suitable for connected devices and industrial systems.

System on Module Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 3.00 Billion

: 3.00 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 6.81 Billion

: 6.81 Billion CAGR : 8.57% during 2026–2035

: 8.57% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Kontron

Advantech

AAEON Technology

Congatec

SECO S.p.A.

Toradex

Variscite

Digi International

Eurotech

ADLINK Technology

PHYTEC

Axiomtek

GIGABYTE

Avalue Technology

iWave Systems Technologies

Emcraft Systems

Lantronix

NVIDIA

Intel

Qualcomm

System on Module Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (ARM Architecture, X86 Architecture, Power Architecture)

• By Standard (COM Express, SMARC, Qseven, ETX/XTX, COM-HPC, Others)

• By Application (Industrial Automation, Medical, Entertainment, Transportation, Test and Measurement, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The ARM Architecture segment dominated the System on Module Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 72.35% of total market revenue due to superior energy efficiency, compact design capabilities, cost-effectiveness, and widespread adoption across different applications. The ARM Architecture segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of approximately 9.47% owing to rising adoption of edge AI applications, industrial IoT systems, automotive electronics, healthcare devices, and smart connected products globally.

By Standard

The COM Express segment dominated the market with approximately 39.85% share in 2025 due to its long-established ecosystem, high reliability, broad compatibility, and extensive deployment across industrial computing and other applications globally. The COM-HPC segment is projected to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 20.73% throughout the forecast period owing to the growing demand for high-performance computing, edge AI workloads, robotics, autonomous systems, and data-intensive industrial applications.

By Application

The Industrial Automation segment accounted for approximately 37.68% of market revenue in 2025 owing to the rising deployment of industrial robots, machine control systems, predictive maintenance platforms, smart factories, and Industry 4.0 initiatives globally. The Medical segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of approximately 12.64% due to growing demand for portable diagnostic equipment, connected healthcare devices, medical imaging systems, patient monitoring platforms, and AI-enabled healthcare technologies globally.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global System on Module Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 34.85% of total market revenue. The region benefits from a strong semiconductor ecosystem, advanced industrial automation deployment, extensive edge computing adoption, and significant investments in embedded computing innovation.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 10.33%. Rapid industrialization, expanding electronics manufacturing, strong semiconductor production capabilities, and large-scale digital infrastructure investments are accelerating demand for embedded computing platforms across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Kontron strengthened its industrial IoT edge computing portfolio and expanded European manufacturing partnerships to support growing demand for embedded systems and industrial automation applications.

Kontron strengthened its industrial IoT edge computing portfolio and expanded European manufacturing partnerships to support growing demand for embedded systems and industrial automation applications. 2025: Congatec enhanced its SMARC module portfolio using NXP i.MX 95 processors, delivering secure, high-performance edge AI computing solutions for industrial and embedded applications.

Exclusive Sections of the System on Module Market Report (The USPs):

EMBEDDED COMPUTING & SYSTEM ON MODULE DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand adoption trends across industrial automation, IoT devices, healthcare equipment, transportation systems, aerospace platforms, and smart infrastructure applications.

– helps you understand adoption trends across industrial automation, IoT devices, healthcare equipment, transportation systems, aerospace platforms, and smart infrastructure applications. ARM ARCHITECTURE & HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTING PLATFORM BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate processor technologies, performance efficiency metrics, power consumption optimization, and next-generation embedded computing architectures.

– helps you evaluate processor technologies, performance efficiency metrics, power consumption optimization, and next-generation embedded computing architectures. EDGE AI, IoT & REAL-TIME PROCESSING INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with edge intelligence, low-latency computing, predictive analytics, autonomous systems, and connected device ecosystems.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with edge intelligence, low-latency computing, predictive analytics, autonomous systems, and connected device ecosystems. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION, SMART FACTORY & INDUSTRY 4.0 TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across robotics, machine control, predictive maintenance, manufacturing automation, and digital industrial transformation initiatives.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across robotics, machine control, predictive maintenance, manufacturing automation, and digital industrial transformation initiatives. HEALTHCARE, AUTOMOTIVE & CONNECTED DEVICE ADOPTION ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth deployment opportunities across medical devices, healthcare monitoring systems, intelligent transportation, automotive electronics, and smart consumer technologies.

– helps you uncover high-growth deployment opportunities across medical devices, healthcare monitoring systems, intelligent transportation, automotive electronics, and smart consumer technologies. NEXT-GENERATION EMBEDDED COMPUTING INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in COM-HPC standards, edge AI hardware, modular computing architectures, industrial IoT platforms, and future embedded intelligence technologies shaping the market through 2035.

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