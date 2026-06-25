CaoCao and May Mobility Announce Strategic Partnership to Pioneer Robotaxi Expansion in Europe

HANGZHOU, China, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, CaoCao and May Mobility, a global autonomous vehicle technology company, entered into a strategic partnership to jointly explore the large-scale commercialization of Robotaxi services in international markets.





Under the agreement, the two companies will conduct joint feasibility studies and commercial exploration of Robotaxi deployment, and advance pilot programs in key markets including Europe. The partnership will also deepen collaboration in market expansion, operational model innovation, and commercialization pathways, with the objective of progressing from pilot validation toward scalable deployment.

CaoCao will leverage its strengths in ride-hailing operations, fleet management, vehicle support and maintenance, and large-scale commercial operations, serving as the fleet owner and operator of Robotaxi services. May's autonomy as a service offering will power the fleet at scale. The in-situ autonomous driving system reasons through unfamiliar road environments, allowing it to adapt efficiently into new international markets.

Notably, on June 18, CaoCao officially announced its full-scale AI transformation and unveiled its RoboX strategy. As the most important commercialization platform for Geely Holding Group’s RoboX initiative, CaoCao will build an intelligent mobility ecosystem spanning Robotaxi, Robovan, and other use cases, centered on three core pillars: intelligent purpose-built vehicles, intelligent driving technology, and intelligent operations. This strategic partnership with May Mobility will further advance the overseas implementation of CaoCao’s RoboX strategy and accelerate the development of a global Robotaxi operations network.

As a global leader in autonomous driving technology, May Mobility developed a proprietary autonomy architecture which integrates deep learning, world models, and real-time reasoning to enable autonomous vehicles to navigate complex and dynamic road environments. The company has established partnerships with leading industry players and currently operates autonomous mobility services in the United States and Japan.

Robotaxis are becoming an important area of innovation within the global smart mobility industry. This partnership combines the core strengths of both parties in autonomous driving technology and mobility operations, and will help accelerate the deployment of autonomous mobility services in more cities worldwide.

Company: Caocao Inc.

Contact Person: Jing Liu

Email: Jing.Liu3@caocaoglobal.com

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Website: http://caocao.com.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fa9bf22-579e-4aea-921c-8f874930aaad