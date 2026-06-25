The new geography of business travel: where professionals are heading this summer, according to Holafly for Business

DUBLIN, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, the world's business travel map was largely defined by financial centres and corporate headquarters. Today, professionals are increasingly drawn to destinations that combine economic relevance with lifestyle appeal. New research from Holafly for Business reveals that Spain, Japan and the United States are the destinations attracting the highest number of business travellers this summer, reflecting a broader evolution in how and why people travel for work.

According to Holafly’s Summer Travel & eSIM Report 2026, Spain is the leading destination for business travellers this summer, reinforcing its position as one of the few countries capable of attracting both corporate and leisure travel at scale. Japan ranks second, followed by the United States and France, highlighting the continued importance of markets that combine strong business ecosystems with global accessibility.

Japan's position near the top of the ranking reflects its growing importance within the global business landscape, particularly as companies strengthen commercial ties across Asia-Pacific, one of the fastest-growing regions for business travel.

The United States remains one of the world's most important destinations for corporate mobility, supported by its concentration of technology, finance and multinational headquarters. France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany continue to attract strong business travel demand, while the United Arab Emirates stands out as one of the few destinations whose appeal appears driven primarily by business activity. Despite its limited presence in broader leisure rankings, the UAE has continued to strengthen its position as a global hub for finance, technology, trade and international events, particularly through cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“Business travel today is about much more than attending meetings,” said Alex Bryzowski, VP of Holafly for Business. “The destinations leading our ranking combine economic relevance with the infrastructure, accessibility and international appeal that modern professionals increasingly expect.”

The business travel map is no longer defined solely by where companies operate, but increasingly by where professionals want to spend their time. As work becomes more flexible and travel becomes more integrated into everyday life, solutions such as Holafly for Business are key to remain connected, productive and secure wherever work happens.

Top 10 Business Travel Destinations for Summer 2026

Spain Japan United States France Italy United Kingdom Canada Germany United Arab Emirates Greece

Media contact: press@holafly.com

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