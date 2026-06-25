Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size to Reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size was valued at USD 1.33 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.61% during 2026–2035. This market is seeing tremendous growth owing to the rising adoption of liquid biopsy testing, the growing use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis, increasing demand for companion diagnostics, and expanding uses of precision oncology in breast cancer management.





Get a Sample Copy of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2026–2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6284

The breast cancer liquid biopsy market is witnessing significant traction due to the rise in the use of non-invasive cancer diagnostics by healthcare professionals for diagnosis, therapy, monitoring, and minimal residual disease assessment. The increasing use of molecular diagnostics, biomarker testing, NGS, and AI-enabled genomic analysis is expected to drive the adoption in this market.

Precision Oncology and ctDNA Testing Drive Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Growth

The growing adoption of precision oncology represents one of the most significant growth drivers for the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market. Increasing utilization of targeted therapies has created strong demand for non-invasive biomarker testing capable of identifying actionable genomic alterations and guiding treatment decisions. More than 70% of oncologists now incorporate liquid biopsy testing into breast cancer management strategies, highlighting the technology's growing clinical relevance.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Guardant Health Inc.

Foundation Medicine Inc. (Roche)

Illumina Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Tempus AI Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

Natera Inc.

GRAIL LLC (Illumina)

Veracyte Inc.

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd.

Berry Oncology Corp.

Inivata Ltd. (NeoGenomics)

Biocept Inc.

CellMax Life Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA

Angle plc

QIAGEN N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Personalis, Inc.

Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, the Assay Kits segment held the largest share of about 53% of the total market value in the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market because of the rising adoption of liquid biopsy testing platforms based on standardization across the world. In addition, the Assay Kits segment is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market during the forecast period.

By Biomarkers

Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) segment held the largest market share of around 50.7% in 2025 due to the wide adoption of clinical practice, validated methods of analysis, and increasing usage of cfDNA testing for detecting the presence of actionable mutations in metastatic breast cancer patients. The Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period because of the rising interest in analyzing the tumor biology in real-time and monitoring the efficacy of the therapy.

By Application

In 2025, the Treatment Selection accounted for the largest market share among all segments, which contributed around 48.4% to the total market revenue due to rising adoption of the companion diagnostic test for selecting targeted therapy. The Early Detection & Screening is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to rising developments in Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) technologies and sensitivity of cfDNA.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share in the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market during 2025 owing to high adoption of precision oncology, increasing Medicare coverage, high number of FDA approvals of liquid biopsy assays, and substantial investment in companion diagnostics and cancer genomics. The presence of leading liquid biopsy firms such as Guardant Health, Foundation Medicine, Exact Sciences, Tempus AI, and NeoGenomics adds further strength to the regional market dominance.

The U.S. Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market was valued at approximately USD 0.39 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.84 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%. Market growth is supported by expanding FDA approvals, increasing companion diagnostic adoption, growing oncology drug development activities, and rising healthcare spending on personalized cancer treatment approaches.

The Europe Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is estimated to be USD 0.35 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.78 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.34% during 2026–2035. Europe accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2025 due to increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics, favorable regulatory frameworks, and expanding precision oncology programs. Germany remains a major contributor owing to strong oncology research infrastructure, reimbursement support, and growing utilization of companion diagnostic testing in clinical practice.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising healthcare investments, increasing breast cancer incidence, expanding access to genomic testing, and growing adoption of precision medicine across China, Japan, India, and South Korea are driving regional market expansion. China accounted for approximately 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues in 2025 and continues to emerge as a major liquid biopsy market globally.

Purchase the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Report with Detailed Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6284

Recent Developments:

2025: Guardant Health secured FDA approval for Guardant360 CDx in ESR1-mutated advanced breast cancer, expanding liquid biopsy use in precision oncology treatment selection.

Guardant Health secured FDA approval for Guardant360 CDx in ESR1-mutated advanced breast cancer, expanding liquid biopsy use in precision oncology treatment selection. 2025: Natera launched the ultra-sensitive Signatera Genome MRD assay, enabling earlier ctDNA detection and enhanced breast cancer recurrence monitoring capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRECISION ONCOLOGY & COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you understand regulatory approvals, biomarker-driven therapy adoption, reimbursement trends, and commercial opportunities across liquid biopsy platforms.

– helps you understand regulatory approvals, biomarker-driven therapy adoption, reimbursement trends, and commercial opportunities across liquid biopsy platforms. MINIMAL RESIDUAL DISEASE (MRD) MONITORING ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate recurrence monitoring strategies, treatment response tracking, and longitudinal patient management opportunities.

– helps you evaluate recurrence monitoring strategies, treatment response tracking, and longitudinal patient management opportunities. MULTI-CANCER EARLY DETECTION (MCED) OPPORTUNITY MAPPING – helps you identify future growth potential associated with population-scale screening programs and next-generation cancer detection technologies.

– helps you identify future growth potential associated with population-scale screening programs and next-generation cancer detection technologies. BIOMARKER TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – helps you compare cfDNA, ctDNA, CTCs, extracellular vesicles, and emerging liquid biopsy biomarker platforms.

– helps you compare cfDNA, ctDNA, CTCs, extracellular vesicles, and emerging liquid biopsy biomarker platforms. GLOBAL REIMBURSEMENT & MARKET ACCESS ANALYSIS – helps you assess payer coverage trends, regulatory frameworks, and commercialization opportunities across major healthcare markets.

– helps you assess payer coverage trends, regulatory frameworks, and commercialization opportunities across major healthcare markets. FUTURE LIQUID BIOPSY INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in AI-powered genomic analysis, decentralized testing solutions, precision oncology applications, and next-generation liquid biopsy technologies through 2035.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.33 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.61% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Assay Kits, Instruments, Services)

• By Biomarkers (Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA), Extracellular Vesicles (EVs), Other Circulating Biomarkers)

• By Application (Early Detection/Screening, Diagnosis, Treatment Selection, Monitoring) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Market Reports

Liquid Biopsy Market Size Report 2026

Breast Cancer Core Needle Biopsy Market Growth Analysis 2026

Cancer Biopsy Market Share Outlook 2026

Biopsy Devices Market Trends Report 2026

Tumor Profiling Market Growth Outlook 2026

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.