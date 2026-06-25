Global Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Size/Share Worth USD 18.94 Billion by 2035 at a 16.3% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Human Serum Albumin (Plasma-Derived and Recombinant), Human Transferrin (Plasma-Derived and Recombinant), Human Insulin, Human Fibronectin and ECM Proteins, Human Platelet Lysate (HPL), Recombinant Human Cytokines and Growth Factors (IL-2, IL-7, IL-15, SCF, FGF, etc.), Human AB Serum, Other Human Raw Materials), By Application (CAR-T Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy (HSC, MSC, iPSC-Derived), Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy, Dendritic Cell Therapy, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy, Other Cell Therapy Applications), By End-User (Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), Hospitals & Specialized Cell Therapy Centers, Other End-Users), By Source (Recombinant Human-Derived, Plasma-Derived Human Materials, Other Sources), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 3.62 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 4.21 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 18.94 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Revenue and Trends

The international cell therapy human raw materials market includes important critical products, including cell culture media, sera, cell culture supplements, reagents, cytokines, and growth factors, and other human-derived or GMP-grade cell therapies including CAR-T, stem cell therapies, and regenerative medicines. The world cell therapy human raw materials market is booming due to the increase in cell therapy clinical trials and approvals, rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, rising investment in regenerative and personalised medicine, increasing biomanufacturing capacity, and increased GMP compliant, xeno-free, and serum-free formulations around the globe.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the cell therapy human raw materials market?

The influx of new cell-based therapies, successful commercial roll-outs of CAR-T and other immunotherapies, and the necessity to have access to scalable cell therapy production quality raw materials with a consistent supply and, crucially, good viability have increased its usage. The industry reports indicate that the growing rate of clinical trials and regulatory approvals of cell therapies is leading to high levels of purchase of specialized human raw materials. The developers are in need of high-quality, traceable materials that have less variability and low risk of contamination as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other indications keep increasing, necessitating higher levels of regenerative treatments.

Technological advancements have led to serum-free and chemically defined media, recombinant human proteins, closed system processing support, and higher quality control standards, which have improved reproducibility, safety, and regulatory compliance. Other reasons are the increased attention on allogeneic treatments that need mass production, better supply chain stability of human-derived ingredients, and financial support of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) by the government and individual investors in both developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

This version includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Cell culture media represented the largest share of the cell therapy human raw materials market as of 2025, driven by the need for optimized, GMP-grade formulations that facilitate steady cell growth, activation, and differentiation in therapeutic manufacturing. Such systems are also used in CAR-T, stem cell, and other cell therapies, and there is intense development of xeno-free and animal component-free growth media that increase safety and scale (which is generally seen by manufacturers as a key to rapid clinical translation and commercial production).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales by manufacturers are the largest market share and the key channel of customized, GMP-compliant materials, technical support and regulatory documentation services. These channels offer expert qualification advice, lot-to-lot consistency assurance, and custom services to biopharma businesses, CDMOs, and research organizations with high-stakes cell therapy processes, and they are the preferred choice for developers with complex regulated manufacturing operations.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market forward?

What are the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America has dominated the cell therapy human raw materials market because of the cell therapy well-established ecosystem, numerous approved therapies and clinical trials, intensive investments in cell therapy R&D by large biopharma companies, and biomanufacturing infrastructure. The area also enjoys good regulatory skills, availability of the best suppliers and innovative raw materials that are adopted early to lead to continuous quality improvement and reliability of supplies.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific market shows the most expedited increase in the cell therapy human raw material market due to the booming biopharma industry, upward clinical trials, a higher increase in regenerative medicine, and the development of manufacturing capacity. Nations such as China, India and Japan are experiencing the uptake of high-quality and affordable raw materials as well as the rise in government initiatives, local production expansiveness and collaboration on advanced therapies. The development of medical infrastructure, urbanization, and specialization in treating oncology and chronic diseases further stimulates the growth of the Asian Pacific market.

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Browse the full “Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Human Serum Albumin (Plasma-Derived and Recombinant), Human Transferrin (Plasma-Derived and Recombinant), Human Insulin, Human Fibronectin and ECM Proteins, Human Platelet Lysate (HPL), Recombinant Human Cytokines and Growth Factors (IL-2, IL-7, IL-15, SCF, FGF, etc.), Human AB Serum, Other Human Raw Materials), By Application (CAR-T Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy (HSC, MSC, iPSC-Derived), Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy, Dendritic Cell Therapy, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy, Other Cell Therapy Applications), By End-User (Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), Hospitals & Specialized Cell Therapy Centers, Other End-Users), By Source (Recombinant Human-Derived, Plasma-Derived Human Materials, Other Sources), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/cell-therapy-human-raw-materials-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 4.21 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 18.94 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.62 billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.3% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Application, End-User, Source and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In October 2025: Akadeum Life Sciences and BioIVT partnered to provide superior-quality leukopaks and T cells to augment the supply of essential starting materials to develop and produce cell therapies.

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List of the prominent players in the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market:

The Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Human Serum Albumin (Plasma-Derived and Recombinant)

Human Transferrin (Plasma-Derived and Recombinant)

Human Insulin

Human Fibronectin and ECM Proteins

Human Platelet Lysate (HPL)

Recombinant Human Cytokines and Growth Factors (IL-2, IL-7, IL-15, SCF, FGF, etc.)

Human AB Serum

Other Human Raw Materials

By Application

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy (HSC, MSC, iPSC-Derived)

Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy

Dendritic Cell Therapy

Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy

Other Cell Therapy Applications

By End-User

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Hospitals & Specialized Cell Therapy Centers

Other End-Users

By Source

Recombinant Human-Derived

Plasma-Derived Human Materials

Other Sources

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Report

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials industry.

Managers in the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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