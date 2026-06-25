Ancient Tiger Craft from Xun County, Henan Roars into Modern Homes

HEBI, China, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the scent of natural paste and cotton, Qin Ran sits at her workbench, fingers dancing across colorful fabric pieces. The municipal-level heritage inheritor is reviving the 600-year-old Wanhufu Tiger craft through an unlikely medium: refrigerator magnets.

The Wanhufu Tiger ("Tiger of Ten Thousand Blessings") has long symbolized fortune and protection in Chinese folk tradition. Its signature "layered adhesion" technique—bonding multiple fabric layers into three-dimensional forms—has been passed down through generations in Xun County. Now this ancient art is finding new life as zodiac-themed fridge decorations.





"We use four layers of cotton with natural paste," Qin explains. "This makes the base thicker and ideal for embroidery, while keeping materials safe for all ages."

Her process remains faithful to tradition: selecting pure cotton and silk, cutting precise zodiac shapes, adhering layers with natural paste, then adding beaded eyes and embroidered details. Each magnet requires 12 meticulous steps; a full zodiac set takes one week.





The innovation lies in functionality. By embedding strong magnets, Qin transforms heritage exhibits into practical household items. "Younger generations find them more accessible," she notes.

This "glorious transformation" preserves core techniques while meeting modern demand for blessing-themed décor. The compact magnets carry centuries of cultural memory into contemporary kitchens.

"We've expanded to bag charms too," Qin adds. "Using these items is itself cultural inheritance. When our zodiac animals enter thousands of homes, more people appreciate and carry forward this heritage."

Qin's work reflects China's broader effort to sustain intangible cultural heritage through innovation. By adapting ancient crafts for daily use, artisans ensure traditions remain vibrant and relevant.

In Xun County, the Wanhufu Tiger no longer gathers dust in display cases—it holds children's artwork on refrigerators nationwide, bridging past and present one magnet at a time.

Company: Xun County

Contact Person: Li Mingkun

Email: wuyuekp@163.com

Website: https://www.xunxian.gov.cn/zfxxgk/fdzdgknr/xzzfxx/jxfzhggwyhjxlshwzcbjfbfbfbfb/index.html

City: Hebi

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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