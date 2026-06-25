Cloud Discovery Market Size to Surpass $9.77 Billion by 2035 as Multi-Cloud Adoption and Shadow IT Challenges Drive Enterprise Demand | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloud Discovery Market was valued at USD 1.92 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.77 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 17.24% during the forecast period.

The global cloud discovery market is witnessing rapid expansion as enterprises accelerate cloud transformation initiatives across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. Growing adoption of multi-cloud strategies, increasing cloud infrastructure complexity, and rising concerns surrounding shadow IT are creating strong demand for cloud discovery solutions that provide real-time visibility into cloud assets, workloads, services, and configurations.





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Multi-Cloud Complexity and Shadow IT Risks Accelerate Cloud Discovery Market Growth

The growing complexity of multi-cloud environments is emerging as one of the most significant growth drivers for the cloud discovery market. Enterprises are increasingly distributing workloads across multiple cloud providers to improve resilience, flexibility, and performance. However, this strategy creates significant visibility challenges that require advanced discovery platforms capable of continuously identifying, cataloging, and monitoring cloud assets across diverse environments. Organizations are investing heavily in cloud discovery technologies to improve governance, streamline operations, and reduce security risks associated with fragmented cloud infrastructures.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment Mode

The Public Cloud segment dominated the Cloud Discovery Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 58.00% of total market revenue due to widespread enterprise adoption of public cloud infrastructure, increasing deployment of cloud-native applications, and growing demand for SaaS-based cloud visibility and governance solutions. The Hybrid Cloud segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing enterprise reliance on hybrid environments combining on-premises infrastructure.

By Organization Size

The Large Enterprises segment held the largest market share of approximately 62.00% in 2025 due to complex cloud estates spanning multiple business units, cloud providers, and geographic regions globally. The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to be the fastest-growing category during the forecast period owing to the growing cloud adoption among SMEs globally.

By Application

The Security & Compliance segment dominated the market with approximately 34.00% share in 2025 owing to the rising cybersecurity threats, increasing shadow IT risks, and expanding regulatory requirements globally. The Cost Optimization segment is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cloud discovery tools by enterprises that provide detailed resource utilization insights, cost allocation visibility, and FinOps-driven optimization capabilities.

By Industry Vertical

The IT & Telecom segment dominated the market with approximately 28.00% share in 2025 owing to the extensive cloud adoption, large-scale digital transformation initiatives, and growing reliance on cloud-native technologies globally. The BFSI segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to stringent regulatory requirements, increasing cybersecurity investments, and rapid cloud migration across financial institutions globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global cloud discovery market in 2025, contributing approximately 43.00% of total market revenue. The region benefits from advanced cloud infrastructure, strong enterprise cloud adoption, mature cybersecurity ecosystems, and the presence of major cloud technology providers driving innovation in cloud governance and visibility solutions.

The U.S. cloud discovery market was valued at approximately USD 0.60 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.06 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.66%. The United States remains the leading market due to widespread multi-cloud adoption, strong cloud security investments, increasing compliance requirements, and the presence of major technology vendors including AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM, and ServiceNow.

The Europe cloud discovery market is estimated to be USD 0.39 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.75%. Europe accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2025. Regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, NIS2, and DORA are driving enterprise investments in cloud visibility, asset discovery, and compliance management solutions across industries including financial services, healthcare, and government.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Rapid cloud adoption, increasing digital transformation initiatives, expanding enterprise IT investments, and growing regulatory oversight across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are accelerating cloud discovery deployment across the region.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS CloudTrail)

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

VMware Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Qualys Inc.

Orca Security Ltd.

Wiz Inc.

Lacework Inc.

Prisma Cloud

Ermetic Ltd.

Sysdig Inc.

Cloudability

CloudHealth by VMware

Flexera Software LLC

Zscaler Inc.

Axonius Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: Amazon API Gateway launched a fully managed Developer Portal functionality, enabling organizations to manage API discoverability, documentation, access control, analytics, and cloud governance from a unified platform.

2024: Microsoft expanded Azure Arc cloud discovery capabilities to include automated inventory and configuration assessment for Kubernetes clusters deployed across hybrid, edge, and multi-cloud environments.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Multi-Cloud Visibility & Governance Analysis – helps you understand enterprise cloud deployment strategies, asset discovery trends, governance frameworks, and visibility challenges across complex multi-cloud environments.

– helps you understand enterprise cloud deployment strategies, asset discovery trends, governance frameworks, and visibility challenges across complex multi-cloud environments. Cloud Security & Compliance Risk Assessment – helps you evaluate cloud security posture, regulatory compliance requirements, shadow IT exposure, and cloud asset monitoring best practices.

– helps you evaluate cloud security posture, regulatory compliance requirements, shadow IT exposure, and cloud asset monitoring best practices. Finops & Cloud Cost Optimization Insights – helps you identify opportunities for cloud spending optimization, resource utilization improvements, cost allocation strategies, and operational efficiency gains.

– helps you identify opportunities for cloud spending optimization, resource utilization improvements, cost allocation strategies, and operational efficiency gains. AI-Powered Cloud Discovery & Automation Tracker – helps you assess developments in machine learning-driven asset classification, anomaly detection, automated remediation, and autonomous cloud governance technologies.

– helps you assess developments in machine learning-driven asset classification, anomaly detection, automated remediation, and autonomous cloud governance technologies. Hybrid Cloud & Edge Infrastructure Management Benchmarks – helps you uncover adoption trends across hybrid cloud architectures, edge computing environments, Kubernetes deployments, and distributed infrastructure management.

– helps you uncover adoption trends across hybrid cloud architectures, edge computing environments, Kubernetes deployments, and distributed infrastructure management. Future Cloud Governance & Platform Innovation Outlook – helps you gauge emerging opportunities across cloud security, compliance automation, AI-enabled governance, FinOps integration, and next-generation cloud management platforms through 2035.

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