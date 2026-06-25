25 June 2026



PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

FY26 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

PayPoint plc today announces that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:

2026 Annual Report and Accounts;

Notice of the 2026 AGM ("Notice of AGM") to be held at 12.00 noon on Wednesday, 29 July 2026 at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL7 1EL; and

Form of Proxy for the 2026 AGM.

The results of voting at the AGM will be announced following the conclusion of the AGM and will also be available on the Company’s website.

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(3) the 2026 Annual Report and Financial Statements and the Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting are accessible and are available on the Company's website at: https://www.paypointbusiness.com/corporate/investor-centre

Pursuant to UKLR 6.4.1, copies of the 2026 Annual Report and Accounts, the Notice of 2026 AGM and the Proxy Form will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7927132060

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138