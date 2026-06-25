Hannover, Germany, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMBARC Announces Its Intention to Collaborate with Insmed on Landmark Interventional Study Evaluating Disease Modification Potential of Brensocatib in Bronchiectasis

—Long-Term, Open-Label Study to Enroll Approximately 3,000 Patients Across Europe—

Hannover, Germany, June 25, 2026 – The European Multicentre Bronchiectasis Audit and Research Collaboration (EMBARC), the leading pan-European research network dedicated to advancing the understanding and treatment of bronchiectasis, announced today at the World Bronchiectasis Conference (WBC 2026), its intention to collaborate with Insmed Incorporated to evaluate brensocatib 25 mg – an oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase-1 (DPP-1) – over three years in an open-label, single-arm, interventional study enrolling up to 3,000 patients with bronchiectasis across the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Belgium, France, and Italy.

The study will be designed to deepen understanding of the long-term use of brensocatib and whether it has the potential to modify the course of the disease. This research would expand upon the current evidence that demonstrated brensocatib slows lung function decline, a measure used to indicate slower disease progression. The intended study will also evaluate whether earlier, upstream use of the therapy is effective in further slowing the progression of bronchiectasis, with a plan to include well-validated endpoints, along with some novel composite endpoints.

"Building on ASPEN trial data showing that brensocatib 25 mg reduced exacerbation frequency, slowed lung function decline, and produced structural changes in the airways, this study through the EMBARC network will allow us to ask an even more ambitious question: whether intervening earlier in the disease course can do more than slow progression, but fundamentally alter its trajectory,” said lead study investigator James Chalmers, MBChB, Ph.D., Rhodes Chair of Experimental Therapeutics and Respiratory Physician, University of Oxford. “Over a three-year horizon, we have a real opportunity to understand whether earlier use of brensocatib can not only reduce the burden of exacerbations and slow disease progression, but even more profoundly, change the natural course of the disease. That is the question at the heart of this study, and the answer could help shape how we treat bronchiectasis in the future."

Bronchiectasis is a serious, chronic, and progressive inflammatory lung disease characterized by the permanent widening of the airways, leading to persistent bacterial infections, excessive mucus production, and recurrent pulmonary exacerbations. These exacerbations are associated with accelerated lung function decline and poor quality of life. Bronchiectasis affects approximately 600,000 people across Europe, and millions of people globally.

"EMBARC is one of the world's leading bronchiectasis research networks, and this collaboration reflects our commitment to understanding how brensocatib can make the greatest possible difference in patients' lives,” said Martina Flammer, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Insmed. “As a recognized innovator in bronchiectasis, we are spearheading transformative research together with EMBARC and distinguished clinical experts. Together with the scientific and patient community, we are uniquely positioned to help shape clinical advancement – and by studying brensocatib earlier in the disease course and over the longer term in a large, heterogeneous population, we hope to give patients the best possible chance of preserving their lung health."

About EMBARC

The European Multicentre Bronchiectasis Audit and Research Collaboration (EMBARC) was established in 2012 as a collaborative group within the Respiratory Infections Assembly of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) with the objective of creating a European bronchiectasis registry, harmonizing existing databases, and identifying opportunities to raise the profile of bronchiectasis at an international level. EMBARC is a pan-European research network dedicated to improving the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of bronchiectasis. It brings together leading clinicians and researchers from across Europe to conduct high-quality interventional research and clinical trials in bronchiectasis.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines—including two approved therapies to treat chronic, debilitating lung diseases—as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed's commercial portfolio and clinical pipeline are organized around three therapeutic areas: Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation, and Neuro & Other Rare. The Company's research engine is advancing a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue, in the pursuit of future pipeline candidates.

Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Insmed is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the biopharmaceutical industry, including spending five consecutive years as the No. 1 Science Top Employer. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

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