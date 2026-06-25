Press Release no. 03/2026

European Commission report supports cBrain's expansion of environmental permitting activities in Europe

Copenhagen, June 25, 2026





Environmental permitting is one of the two international market segments selected by cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) as part of the company's growth strategy.

A newly published study from the European Commission identifies the cBrain F2® platform as a leading European example of digital environmental permitting. The study supports cBrain's decision to increase its activities within environmental permitting across Europe.

The recognition follows a 2024 report from the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), which highlighted the F2 platform as a reference solution for digital environmental permitting in the United States.

Together, the two independent studies indicate a growing international focus on modernizing permitting processes through digitization and AI.

Reusing experiences across the world

The cBrain F2 platform was originally developed in cooperation with the Danish Environmental Agency to support complex environmental permitting and regulatory processes.

In 2024, the White House Council on Environmental Quality issued a report to the U.S. Congress highlighting the F2 platform as a reference solution for digital environmental permitting. Following the report, cBrain increased its commercial activities in the United States.

The U.S. activities have contributed to building a pipeline of more than 50 environmental permitting opportunities and the opening of two pilot projects with U.S. public authorities in the State of California and in Washington, D.C.

Working with U.S. authorities, cBrain has further developed the platform, including the addition of AI functionality designed to support permitting and regulatory case processing.

The newly published study by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW) suggests that Europe is moving in a similar direction.

The study describes the F2 platform as an AI-enabled end-to-end permitting platform and highlights capabilities such as integrated case management, configurable workflows, low-code process configuration and responsible AI.

The study further identifies F2 as one of Europe's leading solution practices for digital permitting and assigns the platform the highest digital maturity score among the solutions assessed.

A structural market opportunity

Across both Europe and the United States, governments are seeking to accelerate permitting processes, increasing transparency, and legal compliance.

The need is driven by growing investments in energy infrastructure, industrial development, critical raw materials and the green transition. As a result, public authorities are increasingly looking for digital platforms capable of simplifying and automating complex administrative processes across multiple authorities and regulatory frameworks.

CEO Per Tejs Knudsen comments:

"The White House report gave us confidence that environmental permitting could become an important international market for cBrain. During the past year, we have invested in building activities in the United States and established a growing pipeline of opportunities.

The European Commission study confirms that Europe is facing many of the same challenges and priorities. We therefore see a significant opportunity to expand our activities in Europe and build on the experience we have gained in both Denmark and the United States."

The combination of independent recognition from both the White House and the European Commission supports cBrain's strategic focus on environmental permitting as one of the company's two selected international growth segments.





Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO













Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 24429300

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