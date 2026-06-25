Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Wednesday 1 July at 15:00. The non-indexed series LBANK CB 32, will be offered for sale.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the inflation-linked series LBANK CBI 26 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 99.456.

Expected settlement date is 8 July 2026.

The covered bonds will be issued under the bank’s covered bond programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.