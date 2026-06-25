Formic Acid Market Size to Surpass USD 4.00 Billion by 2035 as Demand Grows Across Agriculture, Chemicals, and Pharmaceuticals | SNS Insider

Austin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Formic Acid Market was valued at USD 2.36 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.00 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% during 2026–2035.

The global formic acid market is expanding at a steady and commercially broad-based pace. Formic acid is produced industrially by carbonylation of methanol and subsequent hydrolysis of methyl formate. It is mainly used as a basic raw material for the production of feed preservatives, tanning agents, textile processing agents and rubber coagulating agents as well as in pharmaceutical synthesis. Some of the key factors driving the market include increasing adoption in the leather and textile industry, growing demand as an animal feed preservative and silage acidifier and expanding applications in chemical synthesis and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The development of bio-based formic acid from CO₂ reduction processes and its emerging use as a hydrogen carrier for fuel cell applications is giving further commercial momentum to longer-term market development.





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Segmentation Analysis

By Grade

Grade 85% Formic Acid dominated the market with approximately 52% share in 2025, reflecting its position as the standard commercial concentration whose balance of active acid content and handling safety creates the most cost-effective specification for the majority of agricultural, leather, and textile applications. Grade 99% is the fastest growing, as pharmaceutical API synthesis requiring anhydrous high-purity formic acid, fuel cell electrolyte research, and specialty chemical synthesis create premium procurement whose per-ton commercial value substantially exceeds agricultural-grade alternatives.

By Application

Formic Acid Market has 38% share in 2025 from Animal Feed and Silage Preservation, due to feed preservation requirements of global livestock, poultry and milk production systems, whose antimicrobial and acidifying properties help maintain feed quality, reduce pathogen load and enhance nutrient bioavailability within integrated farming operations. Leather Tanning and Processing is the fastest growing application, with the expanding production of the global leather goods industry – especially Asia Pacific’s extraordinary growth in tannery capacity – leading to above-average formic acid consumption growth through deliming, pH adjustment and chromium fixation roles that generate consistent per-hide consumption.

By End Use

Agriculture dominated the Formic Acid Market with approximately 42% share in 2025, as feed preservation, silage acidification, and growing crop protection applications combine to create commercial scale across both livestock and arable farming systems supported by government organic acid adoption programmes. Chemical and Pharmaceutical is the fastest growing end use, as extraordinary global expansion of specialty chemical and pharmaceutical production creates growing formic acid intermediate demand whose reducing agent, protecting group, and solvent applications create premium procurement with quality specification requirements sustaining commercial relationships with high-purity producers.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share in the Global Formic Acid Market in 2025. China accounts for approximately 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues, being the largest producer and consumer of formic acid in the world, with its leather manufacturing, textile processing and animal feed industries integrated to produce the most commercially concentrated demand globally. India's strong leather and textile manufacturing industries, Japan's speciality chemical industry, and South Korea's chemical processing industry represent substantial secondary markets that underpin the commercial dominance of the Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to be the fastest growing regional formic acid market, due to adoption of organic acids owing to rise in antibiotic-free animal production, growth in pharmaceutical sector and demand for rubber processing. The United States accounts for approximately 87.4% of the North America revenues through BASF and Kemira’s distribution infrastructure and the rising use of organic acids in the agricultural sector.

The U.S. Formic Acid Market size valued at around USD 0.45 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 0.76 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.49%. The US leads demand in North America, with the Food and Drug Administration giving formic acid a GRAS designation as a feed additive. The poultry and swine sector is adopting organic acid for feed preservation and pathogen reduction, and the pharmaceutical industry is increasing its procurement of high-purity grades for API synthesis.

The Europe Formic Acid Market was valued at approx USD 0.32 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approx USD 0.51 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of approx 4.75% during the forecast period. Europe is a technically sophisticated market backed by BASF’s integrated production in Ludwigshafen, the structural agricultural demand creation of the EU antibiotic ban and established leather and textile sector applications creating consistent procurement. German commercial activities of BASF and purchases of the chemical and leather processing sectors account for about 22.3% of European revenues, while France, Italy and Poland are important secondary markets through demand for livestock production feed preservation and consumption by the chemical industry.

EU Antibiotic Ban and Leather and Textile Industry Expansion Accelerate Market Growth

EU Regulation 1831/2003's ban on antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed is the formic acid market's most commercially certain structural growth driver. Each livestock and poultry operation transitioning from antibiotic growth promoters to organic acid feed preservation creates formic acid procurement whose regulatory compliance motivation sustains demand independently of price cycles. The WHO's global action plan on antimicrobial resistance and progressive adoption of antibiotic-free production standards by retail food chain operators extend the EU mandate's market impact well beyond European geography, creating growing procurement motivation across North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Formic Acid Market Report:

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj

Perstorp Group AB

Yara International ASA

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GNFC)

Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Anhui Asahi Kasei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Ruisunny Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Beijing Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Polioli S.p.A.

Shandong Qingyun Weiye Chemical Co., Ltd.

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2024: Kemira Oyj expanded its formic acid distribution network in North America, partnering with agricultural distributors to improve access for livestock and poultry feed producers seeking organic acid-based antimicrobial feed preservation solutions.

Kemira Oyj expanded its formic acid distribution network in North America, partnering with agricultural distributors to improve access for livestock and poultry feed producers seeking organic acid-based antimicrobial feed preservation solutions. 2024: Perstorp Group launched a new high-purity Grade 99% formic acid product line targeting pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty chemical markets whose API manufacturing and research-grade chemical procurement requirements create premium commercial relationships above agricultural-grade alternatives.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

FORMIC ACID UTILIZATION & INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand adoption patterns across animal feed preservation and silage acidification environments globally.

– helps you understand adoption patterns across animal feed preservation and silage acidification environments globally. GRADE 85% & GRADE 99% PRODUCT PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in antimicrobial preservation efficacy and agricultural feed acidification consistency across competing formic acid grade and product offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in antimicrobial preservation efficacy and agricultural feed acidification consistency across competing formic acid grade and product offerings. AGRICULTURE & PHARMACEUTICAL END-USE TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and regulatory advantages of food-grade and fuel cell hydrogen carrier procurement environments.

– helps you assess the commercial and regulatory advantages of food-grade and fuel cell hydrogen carrier procurement environments. EU ANTIBIOTIC BAN & ORGANIC ACID ADOPTION INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to antibiotic growth promoter replacement programme procurement and leather industry capacity expansion driving structured formic acid market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to antibiotic growth promoter replacement programme procurement and leather industry capacity expansion driving structured formic acid market growth. FEEDSTOCK PRICING & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in methanol and carbon monoxide price cycles and bio-based production pathway investment influencing competitive dynamics across the global formic acid market.

– helps you uncover trends in methanol and carbon monoxide price cycles and bio-based production pathway investment influencing competitive dynamics across the global formic acid market. BIO-BASED FORMIC ACID & FUEL CELL INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from electrochemical CO₂ reduction production pathways and sustainable formic acid production technologies transforming market capability and commercial positioning globally.

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Formic Acid Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.36 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.00 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.47% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Grade (Grade 85%, Grade 94%, Grade 99%, Others)

• By Application (Animal Feed & Silage Preservation, Leather Tanning & Processing, Textile Dyeing & Finishing, Rubber Processing, Chemical Synthesis, Pharmaceutical & Food Additive, Others)

• By End Use (Agriculture, Leather Industry, Textile & Apparel, Rubber Industry, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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