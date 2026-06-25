Bitget lists Nesa (NES) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Nesa (NES) for spot trading in the AI zone. Trading for the NES/USDT pair opens on June 24, 2026, 13:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from June 25, 2026, 14:00 (UTC).

Nesa is a Layer 1 blockchain built to bring private, verifiable AI inference onchain. Applications and protocols can integrate AI through a global blockchain network while sensitive user data remains private. To resolve the critical risks of data manipulation, privacy breaches, and monopolistic control inherent in centralized machine learning silos, the protocol deploys Zero-Knowledge Machine Learning (ZKML) alongside a distributed marketplace framework. This architecture enables complex AI models to process and evaluate datasets without exposing underlying sensitive information, establishing a secure, verifiable standard for trustless computational execution.

The network leverages its native utility token, NES, to fuel transactional throughput, facilitate service queries, and govern the decentralized incentivization mechanism for node operators maintaining the infrastructure. This model significantly lowers economic barriers to entry for global computational contributors, eliminating the requirement for proprietary, high-cost hardware while safeguarding user data across critical sectors such as healthcare diagnostics and predictive financial analytics. Ultimately, Nesa Network establishes a resilient, self-sustaining marketplace that democratizes access to advanced machine learning utilities while reinforcing end-user data autonomy.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Nesa (NES) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging the frontier of secure, decentralized machine learning with global liquidity.

For more details on Nesa (NES), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccd2371c-8f31-43fa-8244-851a3f7d5e39