Notice on the reduction of the authorised capital

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) announces that, on 24 April 2026, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopted a resolution to reduce the Company’s share capital in order to cancel 765,951 ordinary registered shares repurchased by the Company through share buyback processes.

The Company’s share capital is being reduced from EUR 12,103,875 to EUR 11,881,749.21 by cancelling and declaring invalid 765,951 ordinary registered shares acquired by the Company, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.29.

Following the registration of the amended Articles of Association with the Register of Legal Entities, the Company’s share capital will amount to EUR 11,881,749.21. The Company’s share capital will be divided into 40,971,549 ordinary registered shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.29.

Person authorised to provide additional information:

Head of Legal Department

Arnas Matuzas

E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt