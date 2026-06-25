New CAOT project to support internationally educated OTs in Canada

Ottawa, Ontario, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national effort is underway to better support internationally educated occupational therapists (IEOTs) as they build their careers in Canada. The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy (CAOT) is proud to announce the upcoming launch of The Canadian Hub for Internationally Educated Occupational Therapists: Your First Stop to OT Practice in Canada.

Funded by the Government of Canada and set to officially launch at the end of 2026, the Hub will be a bilingual, interactive online platform that serves as a comprehensive resource for IEOTs across the country in order to help them access the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in their careers.

“With the current health human resource strains Canada's health care systems are facing, the critical role that internationally trained health care professionals will increasingly play is becoming more and more evident,” says Irving Gold, CEO, CAOT. “This project will help those trained in occupational therapy outside of Canada by providing a resource to more easily navigate the process of obtaining licensure and set them up for success.”

Recognizing the challenges IEOTs face when navigating licensure and employment in Canada, CAOT is developing a bilingual, interactive online platform designed to simplify the journey. This comprehensive navigation tool will serve as a one-stop resource offering clear and consistent information on licensing requirements, employment pathways, the Canadian health care context, and professional practice to equip IEOTs with the knowledge and tools they need to build successful careers in Canada.

The online platform will offer:

Step-by-step guidance aligned with Canadian regulatory requirements

Interactive tools, such as self-assessments, decision trees, and checklists

A series of videos on Canadian occupational therapy practice, licensure, Canada’s health care systems, culturally safer care, and other relevant topics

Personalized user pathways tailored to individual journeys, from pre-arrival to workforce integration

Resources to support IEOTs to integrate into Canada’s diverse, people-centred health care system

AI-powered chatbot offering real-time answers and support

We look forward to working closely with IEOTs, the Association of Canadian Occupational Therapy Regulatory Organizations (ACOTRO), l’Ordre des ergothérapeutes du Québec (OEQ), and partners across Canada to develop this platform. Their expertise and lived experience will help ensure the platform is practical, inclusive, and reflective of the diverse realities of IEOTs.

“UBC's Program for Internationally-Educated OTs (PIE-OT) warmly congratulates CAOT on the launch of the IEOT Project,” says Michael Lee, an occupational therapist and PIE-OT Facilitator at the University of British Columbia. “As partners who share a deep commitment to equitable, well supported pathways for internationally-educated occupational therapists, we recognize how transformative this initiative will be for IEOTs navigating licensure and integration into the profession. We are excited for the opportunities ahead to work together in supporting IEOTs to contribute to the occupational participation of people in Canada.”

Through this initiative, CAOT aims to strengthen the occupational therapy workforce, promote equitable access to the profession, and support IEOTs in delivering high-quality, person-centred care across Canada.

Join us in shaping this national resource! Whether you’re an IEOT, employer, or educator, your voice and experience can make a difference. Connect with us at IEOT@caot.ca to learn more and get involved.

This project is funded by the Government of Canada. The views expressed do not necessarily represent those of Government of Canada.

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About the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy (CAOT)

The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy (CAOT) is the national organization representing more than 20,000 occupational therapists, occupational therapist assistants, and students across Canada. CAOT supports evidence-informed, person-centred, and equitable access to occupational therapy services that support people to participate fully in the activities of everyday life.

Media Contacts:

Kristin Harold

Director of Communications & Marketing

Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy

613-809-2202

kharold@caot.ca

www.caot.ca

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