Liner Takes Home the “AI-based Education Solution of the Year” Title in the 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liner , the evidence-first AI research platform built to help people find and verify information faster, today has been named “AI-based Education Solution of the Year” in the 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards program.

Now in its ninth year, the AI Breakthrough Awards is the longest-running recognition program dedicated exclusively to the artificial intelligence industry. This year’s program drew more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 countries, recognizing standout companies, technologies, and products shaping the future of AI.

This award recognizes Liner’s growing impact on how learners from all stages of life can discover, evaluate, and utilize information. As AI adoption accelerates across education and research, Liner has distinguished itself by prioritizing citation-backed outputs, source traceability, and research workflows that help users verify claims rather than simply accept generated answers.

"We believe the future of AI in education requires accountability,” said Luke Kim, CEO of Liner. “Students, researchers, and educators need tools that improve productivity without losing confidence in what they are reading and citing. At Liner, we’ve built an AI research platform for reliable, source-verified learning and we’re honored to see that approach recognized by AI Breakthrough.”

Liner is an AI search and research platform designed for people who cannot afford to be wrong. Unlike conventional AI tools that prioritize quick optimization over factual grounding, Liner is built to keep evidence close to the answer. The platform helps users quickly inspect sources, evaluate context, and move from question to defensible insight with greater speed and confidence. In OpenAI’s SimpleQA benchmark, Liner achieved a world-class factuality score of 95.3, underscoring its leadership in reliable, source-backed AI research.

Liner serves more than 13 million users across 220+ countries and has seen strong adoption among research-heavy users, including meaningful usage at leading U.S. universities such as UC Santa Barbara, UC Berkeley, and USC. Liner’s academic and research capabilities are powered by a platform that scans more than 460 million sources and is fine-tuned on a proprietary dataset of high-quality web highlights curated by users since 2015. By combining large-scale retrieval with human-curated signals, Liner helps reduce noise, mitigate hallucinations, and deliver more reliable, source-backed answers.

The AI Breakthrough recognition adds to Liner’s growing industry momentum as the company continues expanding its product suite for academic discovery, deep research, and writing workflows.

For more information about Liner, please visit https://liner.com/ .

About Liner

Liner is an evidence-first AI research platform designed for people who need answers they can verify. By prioritizing citation-backed outputs and source traceability, Liner helps users quickly audit claims, evaluate information quality, and conduct research with greater speed and confidence. The platform is used by students, educators, professionals, and knowledge workers around the world who want AI that supports trustworthy learning and decision-making.

Media Contact

Kent Borden-Ha

Firecracker PR for Liner

kent@firecrackerpr.com