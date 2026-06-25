Radware and Dataiku Join Forces to Secure Enterprise AI, Expanding Radware’s Role in AI Adoption

MAHWAH, N.J., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced a partnership with Dataiku, the Platform for AI Success, to integrate Radware’s application, AI and API security capabilities into Dataiku’s platform. The combined solution is designed to enable enterprises to monitor, inspect, and help control AI-driven actions across applications, APIs, and data, addressing a growing need to secure AI systems as they move into production.

The collaboration brings Radware’s AI guardian agent services into AI initiatives earlier, expanding beyond traditional security budgets and creating new entry points into enterprise stakeholders, including security and risk teams. Dataiku’s governance and orchestration layer gives Radware a natural entry point into the enterprise. This broadens Radware’s participation in enterprise technology investments while extending Dataiku’s platform with security capabilities designed for production-scale AI deployments.

As AI systems begin executing actions across APIs, data, and business workflows, new risks emerge, including unauthorized activity, data exposure, and abuse of connected systems. Radware integrates into Dataiku’s platform designed to monitor, inspect, and help control these actions in real time, giving organizations a control point at execution visibility to help enforce policy and help prevent unintended or malicious behavior.

“AI systems are moving from generating output to executing actions across enterprise systems,” said Travis Volk, vice president, global technology solutions, Radware. “Security teams need visibility and control at the point of execution. This partnership extends enforcement to where AI risk actually occurs.”

The combined solution is designed to give organizations greater control over how AI systems behave in production, aimed at reducing the risk of unauthorized actions, data exposure, and compliance gaps, while extending Dataiku’s platform with runtime security enforcement. For example, Radware is designed to detect and block goal hijacking attempts, and Dataiku analyzes the signal, helps identify the source, and facilitates remediation designed to help organizations to move from detection to response and strengthen security at scale.

“Enterprises are rapidly operationalizing AI across critical business processes,” said Hugo Sheng, VP of Strategic Technology Alliances, Dataiku. “By integrating Radware’s runtime security controls, we are helping customers ensure their AI systems remain secure and controlled as they execute in real-world environments.”

For more information, read the Radware blog: Radware & Dataiku: Securing and Governing Enterprise AI at Scale.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, API, and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats, and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing, and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

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