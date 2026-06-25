MEXC Lists Five ONDO Tokenized Stocks Trading Pairs Across AI, Semiconductors, and Energy





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, will list five Ondo tokenized stock spot trading pairs spanning AI, semiconductor, and energy sectors on June 25, 2026, at 12:00 UTC, giving global users onchain exposure to U.S. stocks without a traditional brokerage account or market-hours restrictions.

Ondo Global Markets is a tokenization platform that provides onchain exposure to thousands of U.S. publicly traded securities, including stocks and ETFs, for investors outside the United States. Each token is supported by specific assets held through regulated custodial brokers and tracks the total return of the underlying security, including dividend reinvestment. Non-US retail and institutional users can mint and redeem tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs instantly, 24 hours a day, five days a week.

As part of its deepening collaboration with Ondo Finance, MEXC is adding five new tokenized stock trading pairs on spot markets — CCJON/USDT , TTMION/USDT , RMBSON/USDT , SYMON/USDT , and KEELON/USDT — covering Cameco (uranium energy), TTM Technologies (PCB manufacturing), Rambus (semiconductor & silicon intellectual property), Symbotic (AI automation), and Keel Infrastructure (data center & energy infrastructure). This further solidifies MEXC and Ondo's shared commitment to expanding real-world assets trading opportunities for investors worldwide. Full details are available on the MEXC announcement page .

MEXC and Ondo Finance remain committed to expanding the tokenized real-world assets ecosystem, with plans to continue listing new assets and deepening users' access to traditional financial markets worldwide. Beyond tokenized assets, MEXC has also officially launched " RealStocks ", an innovative equity product that provides eligible users with real share ownership and dividends. This opens an additional channel for users to access U.S. stock markets within a single platform.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a70e376-47af-4a87-af79-78326157f5cb