MEXC Foundation Supports Emergency Relief Initiative for Families Displaced by Mindanao Earthquake





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation, the impact-driven arm of MEXC , today announced its participation as Primary Sponsor of an emergency humanitarian relief initiative supporting approximately 300 families displaced by the recent earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. Organized by Mochi Web3, the initiative was carried out on June 20 and 21 across evacuation centers in Sarangani Province and General Santos City.

The initiative followed the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on June 8, 2026, which left families across affected communities in immediate need of food and clean drinking water due to damaged water infrastructure and disrupted local supply chains. Care packages distributed during the initiative included bottled drinking water alongside food staples sufficient to sustain a family of four for several days, delivered directly to evacuation centers through local volunteer and logistics networks.

As Primary Sponsor, MEXC Foundation provided dedicated funding for the relief packages, while Mochi Web3 led logistics coordination, volunteer management, and on-the-ground distribution. The initiative reflects MEXC Foundation's broader mission of supporting global humanitarian and social impact efforts, and demonstrates the role Web3-enabled philanthropy can play in delivering timely, transparent assistance to communities in crisis.

MEXC Foundation acknowledges the volunteers and partners whose work made this initiative possible and remains committed to supporting humanitarian efforts that bring timely assistance to communities in need.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the MEXC Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/481ee64a-5684-410b-8130-83713e5aa35c